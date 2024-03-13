Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has ‘completely lost it’ with a kebab shop owner and has threatened legal action over the name of a takeaway dish.

Mbappe has 34 goals in 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants this term, but apparently isn’t too busy to get into disputes with restauranters like Mohamed Henni, kebab shop owner and influencer.

Henni shared the letter he received from Mbappe’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, on social media, which reads: ‘Mr. Henni uses Kylian Mbappe’s name for commercial and promotional ends, without having obtaining explicit prior consent.’

The item in question is reportedly described as ‘bakery bread, as round as Mbappe’s head’, and the menu also features a savoury pancake ‘as loaded as [Dimitri] Payet’, the former Marseille and West Ham star.

A “stunned” Henni said: “He [Payet] is a player with values, Mbappe has completely lost it. A player of this level has the time to think about me. He [Mbappe] is using his time and money to attack me. I am not hurting anyone, I am a humourist. Are you not embarrassed? Launching a legal complaint for absolutely nothing?”

Mbappe’s new €225m with Real Madrid will likely cover the cost of this and any other petty naming right disputes with local takeaway owners, but the 25-year-old could also be set for quite the windfall from Nike on his move to Real Madrid.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, who claims the Frenchman is in line for the Michael Jordan treatment when he arrives at the Spanish giants.

Inda told El Chiringuito: “Nike, which is the brand that fits the player, is seriously considering creating a line of its own for the player once he signs for Real Madrid.

“This is a privilege that Nike has only given three world athletes.

“One is Michael Jordan, which has the main line. The second is LeBron James and third is Rafa Nadal. Kylian Mbappé could be the footballer that has his own line within Nike.”

