‘Mbappe to Man City will be game over’ – Clichy feels City hold all cards for superstar in Prem

Former Manchester City defender Gael Clichy believes City are the “only” Premier League side who can get Kylian Mbappe, and it’s “game over” for the rest of the league if it happens.

Pep Guardiola has forged a dynasty at the Etihad. In the past six seasons, they won the Premier League on five occasions; they also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, and won the League Cup four times in a row from 2017/18.

The manager has a knack of putting together sides who become very competitive in a short space of time, and remaining competitive season after season no matter what personnel changes are made.

According to a former Citizen, Clichy, a huge personnel change could be coming soon, with French superstar Mbappe potentially walking through the door, as he feels there’s a finite number of clubs he’d go to.

“If he leaves PSG, I can’t see him going anywhere before Real Madrid. Not Liverpool, not Arsenal, not Man United, and not Tottenham,” Clichy told Genting Casino.

“The only Premier League club that I feel could tempt Kylian would be City due to Pep Guardiola’s influence as well as what City have achieved over the last few years. City also have the financial muscle to maintain their status.”

City are obviously very competitive at the moment – they’re currently top of the Premier League – and Clichy feels they’d be untouchable if they added Mbappe to their squad.

“Kylian Mbappe going to City will be game over! Mbappe reminds me of Thierry Henry as he can pop up with vital goals and has so much charisma and confidence,” Clichy said.

“I haven’t seen a player with this much confidence since Thierry. Mbappe going to City would be great, but as I’ve said before, the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world.”

However, Clichy also admitted he could see Real Madrid – who have courted Mbappe for years – being the place the striker ends up.

“Mbappe’s favourite club is seemingly Real Madrid – and that’s understandable due to their history and status,” Clichy added.

“They could create a project around Mbappe and I can’t see a reason why he wouldn’t go there. PSG is his boyhood club, but his next-favourite team is Madrid. They can give him everything they need to become the next Ballon d’Or winner.

“I can’t see him going anywhere else, but it would be great to have him in England. It may be tough here, but he’s got all the tools to succeed. As much as I want that, I think he’s destined for Spain.”

