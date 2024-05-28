Mbappe reveals being open to Serie A transfer as Bellingham talks up future Real Madrid team-mate

Kylian Mbappe has admitted to being open to playing in Italy at some point in his career, revealing that he supported AC Milan when he was a child.

The France captain is expected to complete a transfer to Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

He made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain before 2023/24 that he would be running down his contract and leaving as a free agent this summer.

This did not go down very well with the club’s hierarchy, who tried to sell him but Mbappe was not interested in leaving, even though Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia offered him the biggest contract in football history.

After scoring 44 goals and providing 10 assists in 48 appearances for PSG this term, the 25-year-old is set to join Madrid on a free transfer.

While this transfer is the worst-kept secret in football, there has been no confirmation yet and Mbappe is still discussing his long-term future.

Kylian Mbappe to Milan? One day. One day…

Speaking to media in Italy, the French superstar has revealed he enjoyed watching Milan growing up and would be open to playing for them.

“Me in Italy? We never know what can happen,” he said.

“When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan, and I always said if I come one day to Italy I’m going to play for Milan. I watch all the games of Milan.”

Bellingham excited to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid

While we all wait for Madrid to confirm the signing of Mbappe, current Los Blancos star – and likely future team-mate – Jude Bellingham has said it would be impossible to turn down playing with a player of his quality.

“You ask me about the position next year, I don’t pick the team and I certainly don’t make the transfers but you know, Kylian Mbappe, what a player”‘ Bellingham said.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with someone as good as him?

“I don’t want to kind of put any more pressure on the situation, I know for him it’s probably difficult having everyone always talking about him, but yeah it would be really nice (to play alongside him).”

Mbappe leaves PSG after scoring 256 goals and making 108 assists in 308 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

