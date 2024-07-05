Spain play Germany before France and Portugal face off on a really exciting Saturday evening of Euro 2024 action. Bring it on.

With that in mind, we have done a Spain – Germany combined XI based on WhoScored ratings and here is a Portugal – France combined XI based on what we think. No algorithm is involved – just the thought process of some Scottish fella.

Euro 2024: Portugal – France combined XI

GK: Diogo Costa (Portugal)

Mike Maignan probably is better but we are still in awe of Costa after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Slovenia. And that save to deny Benjamin Sesko in extra time has all been about the bad finish, not the incredible stop.

RB: Jules Kounde (France)

Joao Cancelo looked terrific offensively against Slovenia but we all know about his defensive frailties. Kounde, a natural centre-back, has barely put a foot wrong at the European Championship. Thankfully for France, their defence has been solid, because there is not much going on up front, even with a guy who boasts all of these mind-boggling statistics…

CB: Ruben Dias (Portugal)

There is an argument for Dias being the best centre-back in the world. He is so consistent, whether it is for Manchester City or Portugal.

CB: William Saliba (France)

France have several superb centre-backs and Arsenal’s Saliba is now the best. He has been wonderful at Euro 2024.

LB: Theo Hernandez (France)

His marauding runs down the left flank have been terrific and he is also very solid defensively. Is there a better left-back in world football? Let’s hear it, folks…

DM: N’Golo Kante (France)

The vast majority of those who ran for the Saudi Arabian riches have been pants in Germany. Not Kante, though. He has been outstanding.

He walks into this team over Joao Palhinha, who is set to join Bayern Munich for a lot of money.

CM: Vitinha (Portugal)

Bloody good player, that Vitinha lad. Antoine Griezmann plays deeper these days but this is too deep. Vitinha gets the nod then. Welcome to the team and all that.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

This is where Portugal are miles ahead of France. Their midfield depth is a disgrace in truth and Adrien Rabiot would be lucky to make Roberto Martinez’s 26-man squad, never mind the starting XI. We think Eduardo Camavinga is better but Didier Deschamps clearly disagrees, or doesn’t see him playing as far up the pitch.

RW: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

We love Bernardo Silva, who is miles better than inconsistent Frenchman Ousmane Dembele.

LW: Rafael Leao (Portugal)

Boy, were we reluctant to include Leao. He is a great player but at Euro 2024…wow, he has been real bad.

Benefit of the doubt given and no desire to praise egomaniac Cristiano Ronaldo sees us include the AC Milan winger, who picked up two yellow cards for simulation in Portugal’s first two games. Yikes.

ST: Kylian Mbappe (France)

The only question was where he would get in, not if.

