Kylian Mbappe insinuates PSG behind Swedish rape ‘fake news’ as Ligue 1 club ‘keep class’

Paris Saint-Germain have vowed to ‘keep our class’ as Kylian Mbappe insinuated that the Ligue 1 club are spreading ‘fake news’ about him.

Swedish media reported on Monday that police are investigating a suspected rape that allegedly took place in the same hotel Mbappe and his entourage stayed at in central Stockholm last Thursday.

There is nothing in the report to suggest that Mbappe – who left Sweden on a private jet on Friday – was involved or even aware of the alleged crime during his stay but the 25-year-old believes the story was the work of his former club.

Sharing RMC Sport’s version of the allegation on his official X account, Mbappe wrote: ‘Fake news!!!!

‘It has become so predictable. The day before the hearing as if by chance, right?’

He signed off the message with a winking emoji.

Mbappe is currently locked in a legal battle with PSG over €55m in unpair wages, with the player and club due to meet at the Ligue de Football Professionnel’s (LFP) appeal committee on Tuesday to address the issue.

The dispute stems back to Mbappe’s contract renewal with PSG in 2022. Club sources say there was an undertaking at that time, reiterated many times thereafter, that if Mbappe should leave on a free transfer he would waive certain financial benefits, such as bonuses, to compensate the club.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, PSG took issue with Mbapppe’s post on X, with a source from inside the club telling French newspaper L’Equipe: ‘Honestly, it’s a shame. PSG is responsible for everything with him.

‘He didn’t score any goals (apart from penalties) for Madrid? It’s PSG.

‘He missed the French national team matches even though he says he did, but he’s not injured? It’s PSG.

‘PSG are now making up stories in Sweden. We will ignore it and keep our class.’

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s entourage branded the reports in Sweden as ‘false and irresponsible’ in a statement sent to AFP.

‘Today, a new slanderous rumour is starting to spread across the web from the Swedish media Aftonbladet,’ the statement read.

‘These accusations are completely false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable.

‘In order to put an end to this methodical destruction of (the) image (of Kylian Mbappe), all necessary legal actions will be taken to re-establish the truth and pursue any person or media involved in the moral harassment and defamatory treatment that Kylian Mbappe is suffering repeatedly.’