Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe says “a page is turning in my life” as he prepares to leave France for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe confirmed last week that he will be departing the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season.

Everyone and their dog knew this was the case, but it was nice to hear confirmation from the man himself.

A transfer to Real Madrid is on the cards for the France captain, with an agreement in place for several months.

Mbappe could have faced off against his future employers in this season’s Champions League final but missed out after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the semis.

The 25-year-old failed to show up against the German side across both legs and despite his side’s disappointing elimination, he will likely be watching the final at Wembley keenly.

While he has remained tight-lipped on where he will be playing next season, it is the worst-kept secret in football that Mbappe will be wearing the all-white of Real Madrid in 2024/25.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe ‘excited’ to join Real Madrid

Speaking on Monday, the France captain admitted that “a page is turning in my life” after playing for AS Monaco and PSG in his home country, hinting that his next club will be abroad.

“A page is turning,” Mbappe said after claiming the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. “A chapter in my life is closing

“You can prepare all you want, but when the time comes, it still means something. Ligue 1 has always had a special place in my life. I have always honoured and tried to be a worthy representative of the league, to bring it to the top level.

“I’ll leave with my head held high, having done everything I could but I couldn’t have done it without the clubs that I played for, firstly AS Monaco and then of course PSG.

“I’m going to miss it. A page is turning in my life. I’m very excited by what is to come but that is something else. Today, I am here to say thank you and repay the trust that I have been shown. It has been a long path and I am very happy to have played a part in the league’s history.”

Mbappe remained coy when asked where he will be playing next season, saying: “Now is not the time. There’s a right time for everything.”

Kylian Mbappe wins record fifth Ligue 1 Player of the Year

The French forward claimed a remarkable fifth Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in a row on Monday evening.

He has won the award more times than anyone else and the fact he has won it five times in as many seasons shows how dominant he and PSG have been in recent years.

Only one non-PSG player has won the award since Eden Hazard claimed it two years in a row in 2011 and 2012. That man was Alexandre Lacazette for Lyon in 2015.

Since then, Zlatan Ibrahimovic won his third, Edinson Cavani claimed the award in 2017, and Neymar in 2018.

Mbappe was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year in 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, with the award not handed out in 2020 as the season ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

