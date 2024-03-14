A French football expert has given his verdict on reports linking Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal with a move to Paris Saint-Germain to replace Kylian Mbappe.

It has already been revealed that Mbappe will leave PSG upon the expiry of his contract in the summer and he is expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

“The links make sense…”

PSG are expected to be in the market for a new attacker who could replace Mbappe ahead of next season. It is being reported that the Ligue Un leaders are monitoring Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Luis Enrique’s side are also being linked with Barcelona teenager Yamal, who has already reportedly been the subject of a huge €200m ‘offer’.

According to French Football Expert Jonathan Johnson, PSG being linked with Yamal “makes sense” but it is not “realistic” to suggest they could activate his “elevated release clause” to buy him out of his Barcelona contract.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said: “The Lamine Yamal and PSG stories are interesting – how much truth is there to PSG’s interest?

“Well, they’re always interested in the best young talents around, and although I’d say their interest is stronger when it’s domestic-based talent now, hailing from the Paris region where possible, Yamal is certainly one of the world’s most exciting prospects, so the links make sense.”

READ MORE: Thank you Luis Enrique for ‘punishing’ egotistical Kylian Mbappe en route to Real Madrid transfer



He added: “Still, is a deal for Yamal actually realistic? I think if PSG could move for him at a favourable price, but if it’s a question of triggering his release clause at Barcelona, and we know that they have extremely elevated release clauses, I don’t think that’s a realistic scenario.

“PSG will have money to spend once Mbappe moves on, but the way I’d expect them to spend that is to go a handful of players, rather than blowing it all on one name. I think it’ll be three to five players, as opposed to just one or two big names.

“If the deal was interesting and favourable to PSG financially then they’d look into it for sure, but I don’t think he’ll be at the top of their shopping list for now if the price tag remains in the hundreds of millions, as rumours have suggested it would be.”

Ronald Araujo to leave Barcelona?

Centre-back Araujo is another Barcelona player being linked with a move elsewhere ahead of this summer.

READ MORE: Welcome back Barcelona, built from La Masia and ready to take on Real Galacticos



A report from ESPN claims Barcelona are ‘open’ to letting the defender leave this summer if the ‘right offer’ comes in.

Regarding his asking price, they reveal: ‘Barcelona will consider letting Ronald Araújo leave if they receive an offer close to €100 million ($109m) for the centre-back, sources have told ESPN.

‘Bayern Munich expressed an interest in Araújo in January and sources at Barcelona believe the German champions will return with an offer in the summer.

‘Another source told ESPN at least one big Premier League club are also monitoring the situation and are ready to make a move if Barça do finally encourage bids.’