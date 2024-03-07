Gianluca Di Marzio says money was not a motivator for Kylian Mbappe, who is running down his Paris Saint-Germain contract to secure a move to Real Madrid.

As you are probably aware, Mbappe is set to leave PSG at the end of the season and is widely expected to join Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe ‘didn’t join Real Madrid because of the money’

The transfer will land the France captain a very expensive salary and signing-on fee, both expected to be in the region of £127million, meaning a cool £254m altogether. That D in mathematics was always going to come in handy.

While no player necessarily joins Real Madrid ‘for the money’, it certainly helps when other clubs are sniffing around.

Mbappe has overlooked the money he will receive after purposely running down his PSG contract to financially benefit himself and not his current employers, to take on the best “challenge” possible, Di Marzio claims.

“I think everything is confirmed with Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid,” the Italian journalist said.

“It is completed, it’s only a matter of dates, because everything is agreed. He wanted to join Real Madrid and they wanted him for a long time.

“As we know, he has communicated to PSG that he will not stay there, so everything is arranged. Everything is done.

“He didn’t join Real Madrid because of the money but because of the challenge. He really wanted to join the club.”

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid?

Interestingly, Di Marzio adds that Carlo Ancelotti’s side made Mbappe their top target and will turn their attention to arguably the second-best player in the world behind the Frenchman, Erling Haaland.

Haaland hinted this week that he would be open to a move away from Manchester City in the future but insisted that he is “really happy” at the Etihad.

“Real Madrid wanted him a lot and I’m sure Mbappe felt like their number one target,” Di Marzio added. “They think he is the best player in the world, and now they will get him – and then they will try to get Haaland.

“I don’t think it will happen in the summer, but they will for sure try to get him in the future.”

“Real Madrid wants both of them.”

