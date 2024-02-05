Mbappe transfer: Liverpool receive boost as Romano reveals PSG star has not ‘chosen’ Real Madrid

Contrary to reports, Liverpool-linked Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has not ‘chosen’ to join Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to sign a new deal in Paris or join Real Madrid or Liverpool.

A move to the Spanish capital feels like the most likely outcome and it was reported last week that the France captain has ‘chosen’ Los Blancos as his next destination.

The French newspaper reckons that a €100m signing-on fee will compensate for his drop in basic salary at Madrid, with a compromise reached that will see Mbappe receive a 60/40 split of image rights in his favour.

Whoever lands Mbappe on a free transfer will be acquiring arguably the best player in the world.

So believe it or not, Liverpool will be looking to beat Madrid and PSG for his signature.

And they have been boosted by an update from Romano, who has quashed talk that Mbappe has ‘chosen’ to join Madrid.

Romano says Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ‘advancing on the deal with confidence’, with nothing signed by the player.

Mbappe’s final decision is ‘expected soon’ and PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi ‘has not received any formal communication yet’, which is ‘part of their pact’ with the 25-year-old.

The Italian transfer expert added: ‘Real Madrid total confidence has also been shared in the dressing room.

‘If he decided to sign for Real Madrid, the salary would have to be significantly lower than 2022.

‘PSG have already prepared their backup plan, in case Mbappé decides to leave.’

After a superb 2023, Mbappe has continued his form into the new year.

In six matches across all competitions in 2024, the PSG forward has eight goals and five assists. Not too shabby.

