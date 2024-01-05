Journalist claims £155m star ‘really, really likes’ Liverpool with ‘very likely’ summer transfer mooted

Kylian Mbappe is a big fan of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, although a summer move to Anfield is ‘unlikely’, according to a French journalist.

The France captain is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club.

A move to Real Madrid looks like it will finally come to fruition, though the Spanish giants have set the player a deadline to make a decision, so they are not left hanging like they were before his PSG contract extension in 2022.

Speaking this week, Mbappe confirmed that he is yet to make a decision on his future.

“First of all, I’m very, very, very motivated for this year. It’s very important.

“As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet.

“But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman (Nasser Al-Khelaifi) this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide.

“We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary.”

Real Madrid are unsurprisingly not the only club interested in signing Mbappe – who is worth €180million (£155million), as per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked in recent years, though a move to the Premier League feels unlikely.

If you were to back any English club to land Mbappe, it would probably be Liverpool, and that is before French journalist Julien Laurens claimed that the 25-year-old “really, really likes” them.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Laurens said a move to Madrid is “very likely”, despite the player’s admiration of the Reds.

“I really believe him when he says he hasn’t decided yet,” he said.

“If he wants to stay a little bit longer or go somewhere else in the summer else as a free agent, Madrid very likely, Liverpool, less likely but, that’s another team he really, really likes.”

Liverpool are unlikely to pay Mbappe’s wage demands, even without a transfer fee being in the equation.

It is going to be a new PSG contract or a move to Madrid; there is no doubt about it.

