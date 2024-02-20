Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has agreed a five-year contract at Real Madrid, where he will earn €15m a season, according to reports.

Mbappe has reportedly told the PSG hierarchy and his team-mates that he intends to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been chasing the 25-year-old for several years and came close to landing him as a free agent two years ago.

A move to the Bernabeu looked on the cards for Mbappe before a U-turn saw him pen a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Los Blancos have remained keen and have always been the club everyone expected the player to end up at after PSG.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City (don’t even think about it, Pep) have also been linked with Mbappe over the last few months but a switch to Madrid has felt inevitable for some time.

And it has been reported by BBC Sport that Mbappe has agreed a deal to join the Spanish juggernauts.

The report says that the players has not yet put pen to paper ‘but the deal could be announced once it is no longer possible for the clubs to meet in this season’s Champions League’.

Mbappe will sign a five-year contract in the Spanish capital and is set to earn €15m (£12.8m) per season and will receive a mammoth €150m (£128m) signing-on bonus, that will be paid over five years.

The report also tells us of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the France captain.

‘Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has already thought how he will use Mbappe in his team, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham playing a deeper role, Brazilian Vinicius Jr playing on the left and Mbappe playing left of centre,’ the report states.

There is also some information on what number Mbappe will wear for Madrid.

It is claimed that he will take the No. 10 shirt if Luka Modric leaves at the end of the season.

The Croatian playmaker is out of contract this summer and it is unclear whether or not Los Blancos intend to offer him a fresh deal.

Over at Nacional, it is said that there is some ‘controversy’ surrounding Mbappe’s future shirt number.

Indeed, the PSG star is most attracted to Vinicius Junior’s number seven, while Modric’s number is his second choice.

The No. 9 is currently vacant following Karim Benzema’s exit last summer but this is believed to be Mbappe’s third choice.

Unsurprisingly, Vinicius does not want to hand over his shirt number to the newest galactico, which is how ‘the controversy is served’.

It is worth noting that Mbappe wears No. 10 for France but No. 7 for PSG.

