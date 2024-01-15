Mbappe transfer: ‘Angry’ PSG boss slams ‘lies’ amid claims Liverpool, Madrid target has ‘agreed’ move

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has hit out at the “lies” relating to reported Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

In recent years, the prospect of Mbappe joining Real Madrid has felt like an inevitability and it is somewhat surprising that this transfer is yet to be finalised.

The World Cup winner has messed around Real Madrid and PSG, but he appears to be on better terms with the French giants after butting heads with club chiefs in the summer.

Despite this, Real Madrid are still being linked with him, while talk over a move to Liverpool is refusing to go away.

It’s been indicated that Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe has increased of late amid interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad in prized asset Mohamed Salah.

Given Real Madrid’s supreme finances, they have consistently been viewed as a more realistic destination for Mbappe than Liverpool after they tempted Jude Bellingham to join them last year.

Spanish media claimed over the weekend that Mbappe has an ‘agreement’ in place ahead of his free transfer to Real Madrid, but this should be taken with a pinch of salt as contrasting reports have emerged regarding the PSG star this month.

The Mbappe transfer saga is becoming increasingly tiresome and it will be a good day when he finally puts pen to paper on his next move.

When asked by Amazon Prime Video Sport France whether PSG are a “little tired and angry” about the seemingly endless Mbappe saga, Enrique answered: “Do you know how many years I have been in the elite of world European football?

“Well, five in Madrid, eight in Barcelona as a player. As a coach, six at Barcelona, at Roma, at Celta Vigo. I played for Sporting Gijon.

“I was born in a locker room in which around it there are always comments from one person, from another, a rumour, a lie, and a lie is made. I’m so used to that, I don’t care.”

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Mbappe and they “want him to stay”.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”