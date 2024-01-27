Mbappe transfer: Journalist reveals Liverpool ‘chances’ of deal amid ‘agreement’ after Klopp announcement

The chances of Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe this summer have now “plummeted” after Jurgen Klopp’s announcement, according to a journalist.

Real Madrid and the Reds are reportedly the two clubs battling it out to sign Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.

However, it is not completely clear whether Mbappe will definitely leave PSG or look to stay after reports the French giants had offered him a huge €100m per season.

Other reports have insisted that Mbappe is requesting €70m a year to sign for Real Madrid but that Florentino Perez is only willing to offer him half of that.

Although Real Madrid have always been considered the favourites for Mbappe, reports have claimed that Liverpool have a ‘real chance’ and that moving to Anfield is a ‘real possibility’.

But those chances could now be blown after Klopp announced on Friday that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season to end his nine-year spell on Merseyside.

READ MORE: What next for Jurgen Klopp? Five possible new jobs and paths after leaving Liverpool

Ligue 1 journalist Matt Spiro wrote on X: “Chances of Kylian Mbappe joining Liverpool any time soon have just plummeted. Playing for Klopp was something that definitely appealed to him.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his reaction to Klopp’s departure and reveals Xabi Alonso – who is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace the German – has a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Bayer Leverkusen to leave if a major European club shows interest in their manager.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Big story guys. Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, and first of all I think this is a very mature message coming from Liverpool.

“Many clubs around the world like to do things behind the scenes, they have problems with the manager when he decides his future, they fight with each other, and so maybe they arrive to the summer and then they part ways.

“In this case, it’s a very nice, positive message from Klopp and from Liverpool, a very positive message in terms of communication, a very clear and very honest message from a fantastic guy and manager.

“It’s not easy in the middle of a fantastic season to say ‘okay, we’re gonna part ways at the end of the season.’ It’s very mature, and we should remind everyone where he took the club and where they are right now, thanks to his incredible and huge work.

“So, this was completely unexpected, that’s very clear. Klopp mentioned that he decided at the end of November, beginning of December, and so the conversation was already ongoing, but what’s very clear is that many people at the club and also in the industry were not expecting this announcement.

“He said in a very clear way ‘I’m running out of energy’ and this is the feeling that also other people at the club have. It’s not easy to stay for nine years at the same club with different people.

“He doesn’t have an agreement with any other club so he’s not betraying Liverpool or any of these kind of things. He wants to take some time before deciding the next step and he doesn’t know what’s gonna be next. This is the reality.

Romano added: “But what’s next for Liverpool? It’s gonna be time to decide internally – obviously involving the owners – but not only do they need to decide upon a new manager, but a new director too as Jorg Schmadtke will leave at the end of this month. New director, new manager, new era.

“The name of Xabi Alonso is always around and he’s attracting interest from different clubs. There is a gentlemen’s agreement with the Leverkusen board for him to leave this summer if he believes a top club will approach him with an important proposal.

“It’s too early to know who the replacement’s gonna be; it’d be a guess because nothing is advanced or concrete so far. It’s obvious to link talented managers like Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi but nothing is concrete now, it will take some time.

“Also important to say guys that this process will have an impact on the contract situation of some players like Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the latter two of whom are out of contract in 2025.

“There were plans and discussions to meet with the players and understand the next steps but now we have to see what kind of project Liverpool can offer in terms of the ideas of a new manager and director. Things are going to change significantly and this is something that has to be communicated to the big players in the squad. It’s going to be crucial to convince players to stay at the club and continue together.

“In my opinion, Klopp has done a fantastic job, fantastic manager. He’ll be considered one of the best managers forever, really great on and off the pitch.”