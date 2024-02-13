According to reports, Kylian Mbappe’s entourage are ‘divided’ over his future amid interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mbappe‘s current Paris Saint-Germain contract is due to expire at the end of this season and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his deal or leave.

The France international made it clear during last summer’s transfer window that he did not intend to extend his deal but PSG are still hoping that he will change his mind and the two parties currently appear to be on better terms than they were last year.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have consistently been viewed as his most likely destination if he is to leave PSG but they have already missed out on him on a couple of occasions.

Mbappe has also been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it’s been suggested that Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘exploring’ moves for the attacker.

A report from The Athletic now claims Mbappe had been ‘leaning towards joining Madrid but influential members of his entourage have been left unconvinced by the Spanish club’s offer, which is delaying the process’.

While Madrid’s ‘proposal was lower than what was made available to him during the club’s previous negotiations over a transfer from PSG in May 2022’, he would still become the club’s ‘best-paid player’ if he accepts their offer.

READ MORE: The Kylian Mbappe transfer series is making us hate the player AND the game



Regarding Florentino Perez’s involvement in the transfer, the report adds.

‘Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has been in direct contact with Mbappe and has been the main driving force behind the Spanish club’s latest move for a player who turned them down two years ago, despite at one point them feeling sure he had agreed to move. ‘Madrid are not able to match PSG’s offer, but sources with knowledge of the case say Perez feels that he has once again done everything possible to sign Mbappe and still hopes and believes he will accept. ‘The Madrid president has attempted to convince Mbappe that signing for Madrid would take his profile to another sporting and marketing level. One source said that Perez has been “unusually closely” involved in the negotiations. In this case, however, there can be no guarantees — and such efforts proved fruitless in the past. ‘At the Santiago Bernabeu, sources are still waiting for a definitive answer that they expect will arrive “soon”.’

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe leads list of best players available on a free transfer in summer 2024



It is also noted that Mbappe ‘initially gave positive indications’ to Real Madrid but ‘sources consulted say that the player’s entourage is divided on how to proceed’. The report explains.