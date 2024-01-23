Mbappe transfer: Liverpool move endorsed as huge ‘dealbreaker’ emerges despite ‘agreement’ claims

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would be a “game changer” of a signing for Liverpool, according to Reds legend Jan Molby.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a potential move for the France international ahead of the summer transfer window with Mbappe out of contract at PSG at the end of June.

It has long been seen as a realistic transfer for Liverpool to finalise given their strict wage structure and lack of finances to compete for the deal.

However, speculation that the Reds could land upwards of £150m this summer if they end up selling Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia means a deal for Mbappe could now be possible.

Salah is by far Liverpool’s biggest earner on around £350k a week and his salary could also go towards what Mbappe would want to earn at Anfield.

Real Madrid remain the favourites with reports on an ‘agreement in principle’ on Monday and Molby is a “little bit sceptical” that a transfer to Liverpool will go through but he would be a big fan of the move.

“I’m a little bit sceptical, yes he’s available on a free transfer but there are still significant wages to be paid and I don’t know if Liverpool would be prepared to do that,” Molby told FourFourTwo.

“We saw with Mohamed Salah that they paused for a second, before deciding it was the right move to give him what he wanted and what he was worth [a new long-term deal in July 2022].

“I’d love to see Kylian Mbappe; it’d be a game changer, but whether it’s going to happen I’m a little bit sceptical.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Mbappe sees any interested party stopping him playing in the Olympic Games in Paris as a “dealbreaker”.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘Kylian Mbappe is intent on playing at both Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games in Paris. His appearance at both if fit might seem like a given, but only Paris Saint-Germain have to date committed to Mbappe playing at both tournaments as part of their renewal offer.

‘Mbappe is yet to decide on his future and has pledged to tell PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi first once he has decided. PSG’s renewal offer is worth around €70m-gross per-year and relatively similar to the existing contract Mbappe is on.

‘Real Madrid are also strongly exploring signing Mbappe on a free transfer this summer, although reports of a deal already being agreed have been publicly denied by the Mbappe camp. Real sources also insist no January deadline was provided for Mbappe to make a decision.

‘Mbappe views playing at the Olympic Games in Paris as a dealbreaker, but Real Madrid have not yet given the green light. Nonetheless, Thierry Henry is planning to select Mbappe, and unconcerned at this stage about his appearance being potentially blocked.

‘But appearing at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games will see Mbappe absent from his club for June, July and August when training camps and post-tournament rest is factored in. Mid-to-late August is likely the earliest Mbappe would be able to play domestic football again, and should it be at a new club then he will have had no pre-season (important more for chemistry than fitness in this context) or bedding in time.

‘There is a reluctance from Real to sign Mbappe and pay his substantial wage during a period he won’t be with the club, potentially leading to any contract being dated for later over the summer.’