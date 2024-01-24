Mbappe transfer: Liverpool ‘join auction’ as new ‘astronomical offer’ emerges despite ‘full agreement’

Liverpool have reportedly ‘joined the auction’ as several clubs around Europe race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Much has been said about Mbappe in recent months as he is due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have consistently been viewed as his most likely next destination if he is to leave PSG and they could get themselves a bargain in the summer by landing one of the best players in the world on a free transfer.

Despite this, discussion over a potential move to Liverpool has refused to go away and he has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who may soon head to the Saudi Pro League.

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicated on Wednesday morning that he “sees Saudi clubs trying again for Salah” soon.

“I see Saudi clubs trying again for Mohamed Salah – this is their style, they like to have a target and then to try and try again.

“Still, he’s very happy at Liverpool and has been super professional, never causing any problem for the club. The proposal Salah had from Saudi clubs at the end of August was a crazy one, but he never created problems and he’s got back to playing superbly for Liverpool this season.

“I think Saudi clubs will try again for Salah, but it will be down to Liverpool as much as the player, so let’s see what happens with this saga.”

In the meantime, Mbappe’s future remains up in the air. It has been claimed on multiple occasions in recent weeks that the France international has an ‘agreement’ in place ahead of a move to Real Madrid.

Now a report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims Mbappe is ‘calmly assessing his options’ as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have ‘joined the auction’ to land him.

But PSG are making a ‘desperate attempt’ to keep Mbappe and have made an ‘astronomical offer’ to the World Cup winner even though ‘it was already said that he had a fully closed agreement with Florentino Perez’.

It is said that none of the interest clubs ‘can compete with the economic proposal presented by PSG’ as ‘they put on the table a total of 650 million net euros, which he would receive if he fulfils a five-year contract’.

Compared to what he earns now, it is suggested that ‘he would receive practically double’ his current salary if he pens this new PSG deal, which is ‘much more’ than what has been offered by Real Madrid.

The report adds: ‘Mbappe will have to choose between the money PSG offers him, or the titles he could win elsewhere.

‘Moreover, it also seems hard to believe that he is a Ballon d’Or contender if he doesn’t try his luck in any other league.’