According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has an ‘agreement’ in place with his next club amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Much has been said about Mbappe‘s long-term future in recent months as his current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have missed out on Mbappe on a couple of occasions in recent years but it is still accepted that they remain his most likely next destination if he opts to leave PSG in the summer.

Liverpool have also consistently been mentioned as a candidate in the running to sign Mbappe. They could soon be forced to enter the transfer market for a new winger as Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

It is understood that Mbappe is currently on better terms with PSG than in the summer and previous years. So far this season, he has 30 goals and seven assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions.

Last month, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed that the Ligue Un giants “want” Mbappe to stay beyond this summer.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money,” Al-Khelaifi said in an interview with RMC Sport.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

READ MORE: How Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle could follow Manchester City’s multi-club ownership transfer lead



A fresh report from Caught Offside has unsurprisingly ruled Liverpool out of the race to land Mbappe. It is said that the Premier League giants have ‘no chance whatsoever of muscling in on a deal’.

Instead, his ‘future will be at PSG or Real Madrid’ and he has ‘an agreement in principle’ with the La Liga giants. The report explains.

‘A deal in principle has now been agreed with the Spanish giants both on image rights and also with regards to salary which obviously won’t be as much as he currently receives. ‘However, the operation still remains very expensive when considering the transfer commissions to be paid out once Mbappe puts pen to paper. ‘Los Blancos are also starting negotiations with Bayern Munich for the purchase of Alphonso Davies, therefore it’s imperative that the Mbappe deal is concluded swiftly. ‘Real are anxiously waiting for that final green light and the French striker will make a decision soon.’

READ MORE: The Kylian Mbappe transfer series is making us hate the player AND the game

