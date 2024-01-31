Mbappe transfer: New explosive PSG revelation gives Liverpool, Real Madrid boost amid Man Utd report

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique will push Kylian Mbappe towards a transfer to Real Madrid or Liverpool this summer, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season with Mbappe now free to talk to sides outside of France over a potential free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid are understood to be the favourites to sign Mbappe in the summer despite interest from Liverpool, most notably, as well as loose rumours he could join Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea.

A potential move to Liverpool had been dismissed over the last couple of years over finances but there seems to be renewed hope that the Anfield club could be in the mix for Mbappe because of Mohamed Salah’s potential exit.

If Liverpool intend to offload Salah for the £150m plus they could get from Saudi Arabia for his services then it should give them the capital to sign Mbappe on a free transfer.

There have been rumours that PSG have offered the Frenchman €100m per season in the hope that no other club can match their contract proposal – but RMC journalist Daniel Riolo thinks the role he is being asked to play under former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique will be enough to see him leave the Parisiens.

Riolo said: “Contrary to what we might think, Mbappe does not like playing as a No.9. As he is in his last year at PSG, he’s not going to complain. He knows he’s going to leave, so he lets it go.

“Obviously he doesn’t like this position that Luis Enrique wants to give him. That Enrique does it is his choice as a coach, but after that he never wants to explain anything and he despises those who has him questions. I find his attitude abnormal, contemptuous and selfish.

“What he’s decided to do with Mbappe will cause his departure.”

And reports are now claiming that PSG could be set to ‘rekindle their interest’ in Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford after he declared himself too ill to train on Friday following a night out in Belfast the previous evening.

It has been claimed that Man Utd has ‘no plans to sell the academy graduate’ currently but Rashford’s current behaviour at Old Trafford means PSG are now ‘tempted to return with a fresh offer at the end of the season’.