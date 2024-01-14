Kylian Mbappe has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to snub Real Madrid amid interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and in recent years, it has felt like it will only be a matter of time before he leaves PSG.

Real Madrid have consistently been regarded as his most likely destination if he does leave but talk over a move to Liverpool is refusing to go away.

Having been spurned by Mbappe on multiple occasions, it’s recently been claimed that Real Madrid are looking to turn their attention to signing reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool meanwhile are understood to be monitoring Mbappe’s situation as they plan for life without Mohamed Salah, who is still being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite this, former PSG manager and player Luis Fernandez reckons Mbappe will “stay” with the French giants.

“Yes, (I think that) he will stay at PSG,” Fernandez claimed in an interview with beIN Sports.

“When I hear everyone’s statements, from the president of PSG, who takes the initiative and talks about the issue, when I see Kylian doing the same after a match about a signed agreement, when I see that PSG wants to invest in this new technical centre.

“We have brought Randal, Kolo Muani and Dembele, who are friends that Kylian wanted to have by his side. I think he will stay at PSG next season.”

Earlier this month, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Mbappe and “wants him to stay”.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi said in an interview with RMC Sport.

FEATURE: The Kylian Mbappe transfer series is making us hate the player AND the game

“I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next ten years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”