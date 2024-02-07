According to reports, Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has made ‘three’ demands to clubs interested in signing him this summer.

Mbappe‘s current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal or move elsewhere.

If he is to head elsewhere, Spanish giants Real Madrid have been consistently viewed as his most likely next destination. But Liverpool are also being linked with him as they scour the market for players who could replace Saudi Pro League-linked Mohamed Salah.

PSG are unsurprisingly keen to keep Mbappe beyond the end of his current contract and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed their “plans” for the summer depend heavily on the Frenchman.

“I reported the details of the Kylian Mbappe saga in my column yesterday, but as well as that I wanted to add today that PSG have two plans in place regarding their star player,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The first plan is the optimistic one – to keep Mbappe at the club, extend his contract, and build the squad with Mbappe. The second one is in case Mbappe leaves as a free agent, and so PSG have something in place for that. They have prepared for this possibility, and so plans are in place in case they cannot keep their star player.

“One plan involves a signing in midfield – the player they wanted last summer was Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, so let’s see if they try again for him because they want an important midfielder signing.”

Earlier this week, Romano revealed Real Madrid have a “feeling” that Mbappe’s move to the club is “really, really close” to being completed.

Despite this, Spanish outlet Cadena SER journalist Andres Onrubia has indicated that ‘Mbappe has not yet signed for any team at this time, even though many assume that everything is resolved with Real Madrid’.

Onrubia has also suggested that ‘three conditions’ have been ‘set’ by Mbappe and this ‘rules out many clubs from the race for his high salary’.

Mbappe is said to have demanded a €50m (£42.5m) gross salary per season, a high transfer bonus of €120m (£102m) and a bonus mainly for image rights.

The report adds: ‘Right now, PSG is not aware that Mbappe has made a definitive decision about his future and therefore will go on the offensive with the same terms that the player has signed in 2022.

‘Those figures were at a salary of 72 million euros gross per season, which is what he earns now and a transfer bonus of 130 million euros.’

