Mbappe transfer: Liverpool target reaches ‘agreement’ for next move; deal dependent on one factor

According to reports, the Kylian Mbappe saga is nearing a conclusion as the Liverpool and Real Madrid target has reached an ‘agreement’ over his next move.

Mbappe‘s future has been a major topic of this month’s January transfer window as his current contract is due to expire in the summer.

After butting heads with PSG before this season, a move elsewhere has felt more likely and Real Madrid have consistently been considered to be his most likely destination.

Real Madrid are reportedly being challenged by Liverpool, though. The Premier League giants are perhaps best-placed to land Mbappe if he opts to head to England and he would be a pretty decent replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egypt international heads to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

A lot of conflicting reports have emerged regarding Mbappe in recent weeks. Several so-called transfer ‘agreements’ have been reached with Real Madrid before it has been ruled out by rival outlets.

Sports Zone are the latest outlet to drop an ‘agreement’ claim relating to Mbappe.

Journalist Hadrien Grenier took to X on Sunday evening to claim that ‘negotiations between the representatives of Mbappe and Real Madrid have resulted in an agreement in principle’.

Mbappe is said to have been ‘offered’ the number ten shirt by Real Madrid. But it is also noted that the France international will not put pen to paper on his move to La Liga until he’s heard the final ‘arguments’ from PSG, who are unsurprisingly keen to keep him.

Earlier this month, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi pointed out that the Ligue Un giants “absolutely want” to retain Mbappe beyond the end of this season.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

OPINION: The Kylian Mbappe transfer series is making us hate the player AND the game



“I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next ten years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”