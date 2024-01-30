Mbappe transfer: Liverpool target’s ‘final decision’ incoming as Euro giants make request to avoid ‘disaster’

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to reports, Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is set to inform Paris Saint-Germain of his ‘final’ transfer ‘decision’.

Mbappe‘s PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension or head elsewhere.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have consistently been viewed as his most likely next destination if he is to leave, but talk over a potential move to Liverpool is refusing to go away even though it will surely not happen.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has suggested that Real Madrid have a “high” chance of signing Mbappe on a free transfer this summer.

“I think high. It’s a personal opinion,” Tebas said.

“It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another.

“If the player wants to go to Madrid… More than 50%.”

Earlier this month, a report from Caught Offside claimed Mbappe ‘will likely make up his mind about his future in February or March, with PSG’s progress in the Champions League looking crucial to his thinking’.

The report added: ‘Real have long been regarded as the favourites for Mbappe, but no decision has been made yet, and the latest information provided to CaughtOffside suggests that Liverpool cannot be ruled out either, even if there are no negotiations taking place at the moment.’

A report from Spanish outlet AS claims Mbappe will ‘communicate his final decision’ to PSG ‘in the coming days’ and ‘he will say it in no more than one or two weeks’.

PSG are said to be of the understanding that Mbappe ‘still has many doubts about whether the best thing for his career is to leave’.

The Ligue Un giants have also reportedly asked Mbappe ‘to first say if he wants to continue being part of the project’ before they offer him an improved contract.

It is noted that Real Madrid and PSG are leading the race for Mbappe but they are ‘living these days with a lot of tension’.

While the signing of Mbappe ‘is no longer as high a priority for Real Madrid as it was two seasons ago’, PSG view the prospect of the France international leaving as a ‘disaster’,

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that they are desperate to keep Mbappe beyond this season.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”