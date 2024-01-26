Mbappe transfer: Man City star Haaland ‘will go’ to Real Madrid if Liverpool, PSG win £341m ‘auction’

Kylian Mbappe is “aware” that this is his “last chance” to join Real Madrid with Florentino Perez lining up Erling Haaland instead, according to one journalist.

The France international is out of contract in the summer and is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool with the former understood to be favourites for his signature.

German newspaper Bild recently claimed that Mbappe has now decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real in the summer but they had not yet agreed on terms.

Liverpool are apparently in the race because of their potential sale of Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window with the Reds set to earn at least £150m if they give the sale the green light.

There have been reports that Liverpool have ‘joined the auction’ for Mbappe but Real Madrid have still consistently been touted as the favourites for his signature.

And Spanish publication Nacional insists that Mbappe ‘continues to be the primary objective’ for Real Madrid despite the forward’s €70m-a-year contract demands.

READ MORE: ‘Modern-day Don Revie’ Jurgen Klopp will leave a Liverpool legacy like Arsene Wenger’s…

Nacional report that Los Blancos are only willing to pay €35m, half of Mbappe’s current demands, with Real Madrid also ‘obliged to pay a transfer bonus of €125m, taking the potential cost of a transfer to more than €400m (£341m) over a five-year contract.

The Spanish publication hints at some leeway with Mbappe’s demands ‘aimed at accumulating as much money as possible’ – but L’Equipe journalist Antoine Simonneau insists Real Madrid “will go” for Manchester City striker Haaland if they can’t strike a deal.

“This is his last chance to go to Madrid, and he is aware of it,” Simonneau told Diario AS.

“Besides, if he doesn’t go, Haaland will go. Florentino will not deprive himself of a big star to inaugurate the new Bernabeu. No matter how much money he misses, he needs other challenges and Real Madrid are a media machine. There is no bigger club.”

And there could be another stumbling block in Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe with former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insisting the Frenchman’s desire to play in the Olympics could be a “dealbreaker”.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column earlier this week: “Kylian Mbappe is intent on playing at both Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games in Paris.

“His appearance at both if fit might seem like a given, but only Paris Saint-Germain have to date committed to Mbappe playing at both tournaments as part of their renewal offer.

“Mbappe is yet to decide on his future and has pledged to tell PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi first once he has decided. PSG’s renewal offer is worth around €70m-gross per-year and relatively similar to the existing contract Mbappe is on.

“Real Madrid are also strongly exploring signing Mbappe on a free transfer this summer, although reports of a deal already being agreed have been publicly denied by the Mbappe camp. Real sources also insist no January deadline was provided for Mbappe to make a decision.

“Mbappe views playing at the Olympic Games in Paris as a dealbreaker, but Real Madrid have not yet given the green light. Nonetheless, Thierry Henry is planning to select Mbappe, and unconcerned at this stage about his appearance being potentially blocked.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe: Why Liverpool will do everything they can to meet £1.24m-a-week demands

“But appearing at Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games will see Mbappe absent from his club for June, July and August when training camps and post-tournament rest is factored in. Mid-to-late August is likely the earliest Mbappe would be able to play domestic football again, and should it be at a new club then he will have had no pre-season (important more for chemistry than fitness in this context) or bedding in time.

“There is a reluctance from Real to sign Mbappe and pay his substantial wage during a period he won’t be with the club, potentially leading to any contract being dated for later over the summer.

“Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in the past, although nothing has developed significantly to date. But any move to England would almost certainly see Mbappe miss at least the first two games of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

“Those close to Mbappe insist he won’t join a club that denies him the chance to play in a home Olympics, but to date PSG are the only team to have confirmed categorically he will be allowed to play if he renews.”