It has been suggested that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is not a priority target for Paris Saint-Germain as they attempt to replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are set to lose Mbappe in the summer as he’s expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Borussia Dortmund knocked the Ligue Un giants out of the Champions League in midweek so Mbappe will not have a dream end to his PSG career.

PSG will be active in the summer transfer market as they attempt to replace Mbappe and they are being linked with several potential signings.

Bernardo Silva to PSG?

Man City standout Silva has a £50m release clause in his contract and he is expected to leave the Premier League side amid interest from PSG and Barcelona.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has explained why Silva ‘looks more of a priority than Osimhen for PSG’.

“When you look at what PSG already have in attack, not only with Ramos as the focal point but also with Randal Kolo Muani as an option at central striker, plus Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Marco Asensio out wide, I don’t think that a new number 9 like Osimhen solves the issue of replacing Mbappe,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“A bigger issue is some of the build-up play. In midfield, I think, and most people are in agreement, one other midfielder to go alongside Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery probably makes sense. There’s been long-standing links with Bernardo Silva and I think that kind of profile could be interesting, because even though this relatively young PSG squad was capable of going far in the Champions League this season, a little bit more experience could still be very useful.

“So, overall I think names like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Guimaraes, that kind of profile, could come up higher on PSG’s list than someone like Osimhen. Silva and Guimaraes are also two players who know the French league quite well, so while I wouldn’t completely rule PSG out of the race for Osimhen at this moment in time, I wouldn’t necessarily put him at the front of the queue either. I think PSG will feel they have other needs in other positions ahead of the number 9 position.”

Despite this, a report from Italian outlet Il Corriere Dello Sport (via Fichajes) claims Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is PSG’s ‘chosen one’ to replace Mbappe as his move to Real Madrid ‘gets closer and closer’.

‘Napoli president De Laurentiis will not be easy to persuade in the negotiations, Kvaratskhelia’s price is estimated to be around €120 million, a figure that PSG would be willing to pay to secure his signing. ‘Luis Enrique, current PSG coach, is an admirer of the Georgian’s talent and considers him an ideal reinforcement to boost the team’s offense for next season.’

