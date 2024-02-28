According to reports, Manchester United-linked Kylian Mbappe has made a fresh demand to Real Madrid ahead of his proposed move to the La Liga giants.

Mbappe’s current PSG contract is due to expire in the summer and he has been linked with several elite European clubs in recent months.

Arsenal and Liverpool previously ‘explored’ a move for the World Cup winner, while it was recently claimed that Man Utd have made a bold swoop to lure him to Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, Spanish outlet OK Diario claimed that Mbappe has ‘rejected an offer from Manchester United’, who made ‘a formal proposal of €500m for five seasons, including a transfer bonus of €200m’ in a ‘desperate offer that they transmitted to his mother and representative, Fayza Lamari’.

Real Madrid have failed to sign Mbappe on a couple of occasions in recent years but they have always been considered his most likely destination if he was to leave PSG on a free transfer.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Frenchman’s move to Real Madrid is all ‘agreed’ and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now indicated that there is ‘no chance for Mbappe to U-turn on his PSG exit’.

He told Caught Offside: “It’s important to clarify once again that there is no chance for Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and sign a new contract, despite some reports circulating due to the player’s meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

“Mbappe’s meeting was to discuss other topics, with the player already communicating in a very strong way to PSG that he isn’t going to be staying at the club, it’s over for him at the Parc des Princes. He told this to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to his teammates, and everyone at PSG, so everyone at the club knows that very well, and there is no expectation that this could change.

“Mbappe remains in very advanced talks with Real Madrid – he wants this move, so the conversations are advancing very well. Everything is looking positive and it should be done soon, so there is no chance of him staying at PSG, and that is not the intention of the meeting with the Emir of Qatar.”

This is despite – according to OK Diario (via Caught Offside) – ‘Kylian Mbappe and Mbappe’s family asking that their brother, Ethan Mbappe, be signed’ by Real Madrid as well.

Regarding Real Madrid’s response, the report adds: ‘Madrid thought about it and in the end, they said yes. The normal thing is for him to join Real Madrid Castilla’.

Real Madrid are also looking to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Romano has indicated that “everything on the player side should be quite easy” but the German giants “don’t want” to lose him.

“Real Madrid remain keen on a deal for Alphonso Davies. This has been the case for some time and there is currently no issue on the contract, or his salary, so everything on the player side should be quite easy – the player wants Real Madrid and they would be very happy with this signing,” Romano said.

“However, one important thing to say is that the fee Bayern Munich ask for will be crucial. Bayern don’t want to lose the player, and they will keep trying until around May/June to extend his contract.

“Davies’ agent was in Munich last week for conversations with Bayern, and they will try until the end.

“If it doesn’t happen, they would be prepared to sell Davies this summer, and Real Madrid remain the favourites for this signing. It will just depend on the asking price, as Real Madrid don’t want to pay crazy money for him.”