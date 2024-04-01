A former Real Madrid sporting director has highlighted why Kylian Mbappe’s expected summer move to the Bernabeu could “upset” his future teammates.

Mbappe is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and he is expected to *finally* join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

“That can upset the locker room…

The World Cup winner is one of the best footballers in the world and he will be expected to take Real Madrid to a higher level.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti already has several world-class talents in his squad, with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior among his star performers.

And ex-Real Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic has explained why he thinks Mbappe’s arrival could “upset the locker room”.

“Having six ‘top’ players is a lot of headaches for a coach. That can upset the locker room atmosphere a little bit. Everyone thinks they have to play, so it’s very complicated,” said Mijatovic (via Madrid Universal).

He added: “Surely everyone will start pre-season and then the summer will be long.

“Besides, looking at Florentino’s history as president, he has never had a problem selling players. Figo, Hierro, Raúl, Casillas, Ramos… have all left. A lot of players who perhaps were not transferable. This is Real Madrid.”

Since it’s become clear that Mbappe will be leaving PSG in the summer, head coach Luis Enrique has opted to use the France international sparingly as the attacker has been subbed off in most games.

Mbappe was visibly annoyed after being taken off after 65 minutes at the weekend as PSG beat Ligue Un rivals Marseille 2-0.

Post-match, Enrique was asked about his decision to take Mbappe off and he admitted that he is “bored” talking about this topic.

“It’s the same music every single week, the same music… it’s so boring. I am the manager, I make the decisions every day, every week,” Enrique said.

‘I am going to do the same until my last day in Paris. I always try to find the best solution for my team. Even if you don’t (understand the decision), I don’t care. I don’t care at all.”

Why will it be his final derby?”

Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid looks inevitable at this stage but before PSG’s game against Marseille, Enrique pointed out that he “could change his mind”.

“Why will it be his final derby?” Enrique told reporters.

“Me, I’ve always remained hopeful that Kylian could change his mind — he hasn’t said anything for now. He could change his mind.

“Imagine if we win four trophies this season and Kylian Mbappe decides at the last minute that he wants to stay in Paris. Why not, we will see.”