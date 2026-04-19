Mbappe wins as decision made on Klopp becoming next Real Madrid manager

Kylian Mbappe appears to have got his way if the latest reports regarding Jurgen Klopp becoming the next Real Madrid manager are anything to go by.

With Real Madrid staring down the barrel of a trophyless season, there is virtually no chance Alvaro Arbeloa is chosen to lead the club forwards next year.

The hunt for a high profile new manager is already underway in the Spanish capital. Recent reports from The Athletic and RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins listed four major names in the frame – Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps.

The Spanish press has reported at length on the possibility of Klopp heading to Madrid for a reunion with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There’s even been talk the Liverpool icon is the ‘chosen one’, and signings two and three after Rodri as number one are already being worked on.

It was also claimed star striker, Kylian Mbappe, doesn’t actually want Klopp, with the Frenchman instead believing his fellow countryman Zidane is the perfect candidate.

But according to the latest report out of Spain, Mbappe doesn’t have to worry about Real Madrid hiring Klopp because the German isn’t opening doors to moving to Spain.

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After declaring ‘Jürgen Klopp rules out Real Madrid as a priority’, the report added: ‘For years, Jürgen Klopp’s name has been linked to Real Madrid. However, those speculations never materialized into actual negotiations.

‘The manager is not considering a move to La Liga. His time at Liverpool was intense and demanding, and now he’s looking for a different balance in his career.’

Klopp currently serves as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, where despite constant links with a return to management, he and his agent continue to insist he’s happy in the role.

But per the new report from Spain, Klopp would consider returning to management… with the German national side.

They added: ‘Jürgen Klopp is distancing himself from the Santiago Bernabéu bench. His future points in another direction, more closely linked to his country and a long-term project.

‘The German national team job holds a special significance for Jürgen Klopp. It represents a different challenge, with a lighter daily workload and a greater strategic focus.

‘The coach believes he could contribute his experience during this rebuilding phase. Germany is looking to regain its competitive edge after several inconsistent tournaments.

‘Klopp fits that profile. His leadership, intensity, and ability to transform locker rooms make him an ideal candidate for the job.

‘Even so, his arrival wouldn’t be immediate. The German national team remains under the direction of Julian Nagelsmann, who retains control of the project after the last European Championship.’

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As mentioned, Nagelsmann is contracted in his current role until the summer of 2028, though he is known to be one of just two candidates Manchester United are considering appointing as their next permanent manager. The other is Michael Carrick.

As such, Man Utd choosing Nagelsmann could pave the way for Klopp to return to management in the upcoming summer after the World Cup.

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