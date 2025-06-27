Mbeumo ‘informs’ Tottenham he’s chosen Man Utd as Frank ‘trust’ is thrown back at him

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly informed his club and Tottenham ‘of his decision to sign’ for Manchester United, following a ‘trust’ suggestion relating to Thomas Frank.

Mbeumo’s future has been up in the air for a while. That’s been less about if he’s going to leave Brentford – after 20 Premier League goals last term – but which of two clubs he was going to sign for.

United were the early frontrunners, but Tottenham took up a good position when former Brentford boss Frank was named their manager, before it was again suggested Mbeumo would stick with his first choice of United, and then reports of a U-turn surfaced.

Now, there seems to be a definitive answer, as one of the most trusted insiders in the game, David Ornstein has stated in The Athletic that Mbeumo has ‘informed Brentford and Tottenham of his decision to sign for United if he makes a transfer this summer’.

Despite interest from Spurs and some other Premier League clubs, who seemed to have less chance, the Brentford striker wants to join United, subject to the clubs reaching an agreement.

Talks are continuing between them after two bids from United have been turned down, the latest of an overall package of £62.5million, as United look to ‘find a compromise’.

It’s suggested Tottenham are no longer in pursuit of Mbeumo, which is said to be a ‘stance that might change only if United do not complete the acquisition.

Spurs knew they were in a battle, but for Frank, knowing that one of the most trusted players he has worked with does not want to do so again.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd: ‘Agreed’ deal off as Mourinho decides to pull plug for one reason after Amorim chat

👉 Man Utd ‘prepare €40m offer’ Atalanta double swoop as third summer deal confirmed

👉 Man Utd move for Arsenal target ‘ticking boxes’ hinges on one condition with ‘significant work done’

Robbie Keane suggested trust was something the manager would look for when compiling his Tottenham squad, but it seems that trust will not be returned by Mbeumo.

Keane said: ‘All eyes will be on the transfer window now. When a manager comes in, he always wants to bring his own people in. Whether that’s Brentford players or not, I’m not sure, but he certainly knows he can trust his former players.

‘Bryan Mbeumo is one who I think could come and fit in well. He’s had good season, scored some goals and got some assists, and now has teams like Man Utd looking at him. I’d expect him to do very well at Spurs.’

But unless United’s negotiations come to a screeching halt, Frank won’t be able to reunite with Mbeumo, while former Bees midfielder Christian Norgaard is also being taken off the table, by now-rivals Arsenal.

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes praised by Man Utd legend for loyalty to ‘big club’ after £100m offer