A transfer insider has suggested that the impending signing of Bryan Mbeumo at Manchester United means there’s a “limited” chance their top scorer keeps his role, but he feels he’ll be “immense” elsewhere.

United have already moved to rectify their forward issues this summer. Last season, during their 15th-placed Premier League campaign, they scored 44 goals in 38 games.

They have signed Matheus Cunha to add some firepower, and Bryan Mbeumo could follow, after 20 goals for Brentford last season.

There’s a battle ongoing between United and Tottenham for the forward, but it’s believed Mbeumo wants to join the Red Devils, while a recent report suggested Spurs had ‘cooled’ their interest as they saw the deal to beat the rival side as ‘impossible’.

That signing, and other United decisions, while push Amad Diallo out of his role, according to insider Graeme Bailey.

He told TBRFootball: “Amad probably knows he’s heading towards playing the right wing-back role.

“If you recall, in [Ruben] Amorim’s first game in charge against Ipswich Town, that’s where Amad played. When he says right wing-back role, a wing-back role in a Ruben Amorim system is not the wing-back role that we usually associate with English football.

“I think the Cunha and Mbeumo signings, and [Joshua] Zirkzee still being there, tell us that the chances of Amad playing as an attacking midfielder are quite limited next season.

“We might see Amad play in that right-side role, that’s what [the transfer moves] are telling us. We know Amad is prepared to play there, he’s done it a number of times for Amorim, and let’s not forget the players who played that position for Amorim – [Geovany] Quenda at Sporting and look how good he is. He’s not a dissimilar type of player.

“It tells us that, while he likely won’t play an attacking-midfield role at United, Amad is still very much in Amorim’s thinking. It’s a position, if they do it right, he’ll become an immense threat in, that [right wing-back] role.”

Diallo was United’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season, with eight goals alongside eight assists, and a nunber of those came from the attack.

However, he also showed he was capable of starring in the wing-back position. Amad scored a hat-trick against Southampton in a game he started as a wing-back, and there were more goals and assists in other games he played there, too.

