Arsenal, Newcastle ‘interested’ in ‘top player’ with £40m asking price; three rivals ‘monitoring’ winger

Arsenal and Newcastle United are ready to battle for the signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

Cameroon international Mbeumo has an impressive eight goals in 12 Premier League matches this season, with the Bees currently 11th in the standings.

He joined Brentford from French side Troyes for around £5million in 2019.

The 25-year-old had an outstanding 44 goal contributions across two seasons in the Championship, helping the Bees earn promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Having been out of the limelight due to Ivan Toney’s importance, Mbeumo has come to the fore in this season, carrying the weight the Al-Ahli summer signing dropped from his shoulders.

His form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs and a January transfer should not be ruled out.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle – who lost 2-0 at home to West Ham on Monday – have all been linked with Mbeumo in recent months.

The former Troyes youngster would surely be Bukayo Saka’s back-up at Arsenal but CaughtOffside report that Mikel Arteta is keen on signing him in 2025.

It is claimed that the Gunners and Newcastle are ‘interested’, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa are ‘monitoring the situation’.

Brentford are expected to demand around £40m for their star player, the report adds.

It was reported in October that signing Mbeumo would likely see Newcastle sell one of their star players to help balance the books.

While Mbeumo is a superb talent, it would not be worth losing Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon or Bruno Guimaraes to sign him.

Meanwhile, he would struggle to be a regular starter at Arsenal.

Arteta does need a back-up for star winger Saka but the England winger is one of the best players in the Premier League and absolutely undroppable.

Regardless, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is confident Mbeumo is destined to sign for a bigger club.

“He was our key player and has added another layer this season with five goals in six games,” Frank said earlier this season.

“That’s incredible and he’s creating chances. He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club.

“We convinced him to stay and he’s very happy. All our players might need to leave us one day but a lot of them are happy because we have a top environment, with good people. We push each other.”

