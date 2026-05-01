Ally McCoist has backed Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford to “thrive” at Arsenal, but he has concerns about this potential transfer.

Rashford’s future is uncertain heading into this summer’s transfer window, but it appears unlikely that he will play for Man Utd again.

The attacker has had loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona over the past two seasons and has returned to form after previously struggling at Man Utd.

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford permanently for £26m this summer, but recent reports have indicated that the Spanish giants are set to snub the England international and sign a replacement after setting two conditions.

This could lead Rashford back to the Premier League, and McCoist thinks he is suited to Arsenal.

“100 per cent I could see him playing there,” McCoist told talkSPORT Bet Casino.

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“Marcus Rashford could thrive at Arsenal.”

However, McCoist did also acknowledge that a move to Arsenal may not be best for Rashford, who should “stay” where he is.

“They [Arsenal] would have to offload first,” McCoist added.

“The right-hand side of the attack, I’m thinking about Madueke, Saka, you throw in Martinelli, Trossard on the left.

“If I was Marcus Rashford, I’d probably want him to think about staying where I am at the moment.

“I don’t know what the deal is, Hansi Flick has been very complimentary about him, and he’s done well when he’s come in, goal returns good, assists good.

“If I’m Marcus Rashford, I’m going to stay where I am. Especially given he’s going to win the league.”

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A return to Aston Villa is another option for Rashford, with Man Utd legend Paul Scholes revealing why this could be suitable for the attacker.

“At Barcelona he will only ever be back-up to Raphinha and Yamal,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

“It’s down to the lad, does he want to go to a Villa, that type of club where he is going to play every week.”

Nicky Butt responded: “Marcus needs to play every week, he needs confidence, he needs an arm round him, then you have an unbelievable talent.

“When he’s a bit part player and he’s not playing every week and he’s not feeling loved, that’s when he loses his love of football.

“It’s sad because he’s got such unbelievable talent.”

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