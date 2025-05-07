Calls for Ethan Nwaneri to start over Martin Odegaard against PSG have been assessed

Ally McCoist feels Arsenal have “got to start” Martin Odegaard against Paris Saint-Germain, as he discussed calls for Ethan Nwaneri to be given the nod.

Odegaard has been in relatively poor form this season, at least for his standards. Last season, the Gunners’ captain was directly involved in 23 goals in all competitions.

This term, that figure has dropped to 16, and the general level of his performances has been lower. That was evident in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG, when Odegaard was given a 3.5/10 rating by Foot Mercato, who stated he was a “real ghost”.

With the tie still able to go either way at 1-0 to the French side, some have suggested that Odegaard should be dropped to give Arsenal a better chance at success.

Gabby Agbonlahor, on talkSPORT, has assessed calls for youngster Ethan Nwaneri to start in the Norwegian’s place, but McCoist has argued against that call.

“Do you start Odegaard, because he’s not been in great form at all. A lot of Arsenal fans are saying Nwaneri could come in, it’s a big decision,” Agbonlahor asked.

“No, you’ve got to start him, you have to start him for me. You must start him,” McCoist said.

In the Champions League this season, young star Nwaneri has held his own. He’s scored two goals in seven games, against Girona and PSV Eindhoven.

Odegaard, meanwhile, has three goals and two assists in this season’s European campaign. What’s more, since the first leg of the last 16, Nwaneri has played just a single minute in the knockouts.

It would be asking a lot of an 18-year-old in his first season of professional football to go from that to starting in a crucial semi-final tie, which could either see his club reach the final, or heartbreakingly exit the tournament.

Odegaard has much more experience on the big stage, and though his form might not be fantastic, he should be better placed to impact the game for Arsenal than Nwaneri is.

