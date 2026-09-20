Pundit Ally McCoist has advised Arsenal starlet Max Dowman to join Rangers on loan after Mikel Arteta hinted that an exit could happen.

16-year-old is a sensational talent, and Arsenal have been nurturing him carefully by easing him gradually into the first-team.

Dowman caught the eye in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with the teenager scoring an impressive brace in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory against Ipswich Town.

Now, though, Arsenal boss Arteta has hinted that they could let him out on loan to gain more experience elsewhere.

“We will evaluate every six months where we are and what is the best thing for him to do and then make the right decision,” Arteta said before Arsenal’s match against Brighton on Saturday.

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“It depends on a lot of factors. What he needs, and what the team needs as well, the availability we have in the squad, the minutes that he is playing and the qualities of those minutes.

“We have to be open, but now the focus is to be here and to impact the team.

“We haven’t really listened to any of the possibilities because we were crystal clear that we wanted to have Max in the squad, that we wanted him to be part of the pre-season and then start to see where we are from there.”

“100 per cent I’d take him at Ibrox…”

And pundit McCoist reckons a move to Scottish side Rangers could be suitable for the starlet, and he thinks Arsenal would be right to let him out on loan.

“Aye, I would take him, 100 per cent I’d take him at Ibrox,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

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“I would [loan him out]. I wouldn’t have a problem with it if Mikel Arteta thought it was the best thing for his development.

“A conversation before about, I remember, Phil Foden. I thought it had been the right thing for him to go out.

“It wasn’t because Pep Guardiola kept him and then he went on to have a fantastic period after that.

“So, I can understand the pros and cons of both, but I would not have a problem. I would be okay for him to go and get some serious game time.”

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