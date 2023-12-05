McCoist would be ‘surprised’ if Newcastle sign Man Utd icon who is ‘open’ to replacing injured star

Ally McCoist thinks Eddie Howe will stick with Martin Dubravka in goal after Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder against Manchester United on Saturday.

Pope has been sidelined for around four months after suffering the serious shoulder injury during his side’s 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s men.

This leaves Dubravka – who has 135 appearances for the Magpies – as Howe’s first-choice in goal.

Speaking after Saturday’s Premier League win, Howe said: “That’s the disappointment of the night. Nick looks like he’s dislocated his shoulder.

“It was such a strange thing, really, because he has made that dive thousands of times, but it looks like the arm has kept going maybe on the moist floor and his shoulder has come out of joint.

“We’re going to have to seek specialist opinion and see what happens, but it doesn’t look good for him.”

PLANET FOOTBALL: Newcastle’s new No. 1? Comparing De Gea and Ramsdale’s stats with Nick Pope’s

As a result of Pope’s injury, Newcastle have been strongly linked with a move for ex-Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea.

De Gea is still a free agent after leaving the Red Devils in the summer, ending a 12-year career at Old Trafford.

Reports suggest the 45-cap Spain international is ‘open’ to joining the Geordies with Pope out.

Despite links to De Gea and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Rangers legend and pundit McCoist reckons Howe will keep the faith in Dubravka.

“Unless I’m mistaken at the weekend and in Paris, I think they had two goalkeepers on the bench, with [Loris] Karius as well,”

“I think Martin Dubravka will come in, I think he’ll play. I understand Eddie Howe might think, I might have to replace Nick Pope because it’s a big blow but if he does, what does that tell you about Dubravka and Karius?

“I would be surprised if he goes out and gets another goalkeeper. I think he will show faith in the two that he’s got, particularly Dubravka.”

Big Midweek: Manchester United v Chelsea, Gordon and Dubravka, Aston Villa, Chris Wilder