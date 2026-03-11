Pundit Steve McManaman singled out one Liverpool player for criticism after Arne Slot’s side lost 1-0 to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Liverpool travelled to face the Turkish giants for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

There was little between the sides but Liverpool failed to mount a comeback after Mario Lemina opened the scoring with a header in the opening ten minutes.

Ibrahima Konate had a goal ruled out for an alleged foul with 20 minutes remaining, with McManaman claiming he had a game to “quickly forget” after doing little to help to prevent Lemina’s goal.

“I thought it was a very frustrating performance. They didn’t do enough at the top end even though they had enough chances,” McManaman said.

“They were also really vulnerable at the back which I haven’t seen for a while.

“Anything that went into the penalty area, they looked as if they were going to concede.

“I think Konate had a night that he should quickly forget really because he looked at sixes and sevens for a lot of the evening.”

McManaman did not completely blame Konate for the goal as he also claimed that Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike did not “do enough” either.

“Osimhen just heads it back into the danger area. There’s nobody really picking up the big number nine,” McManaman explained.

“Konate is just standing there on his own. I’m not necessarily blaming him because he’s marking an area but you have to appreciate who the danger man is and it’s Osimhen.

“And then Kerkez and Ekitike are not doing enough to influence Lemina at all.”

However, McManaman thinks Liverpool’s goal should have stood and they “actually deserved a draw”, but he sent a warning to Slot’s side ahead of the second leg.

“I think Liverpool should have been awarded the goal to be honest because if you slow it down, you see Konate goes up and it brushes his hand onto Davinson Sanchez’s head,” McManaman continued.

“But the ball then hits the goalkeeper and it then actually hits Virgil van Dijk… Sanchez onto the goalkeeper’s leg, then onto Van Dijk’s heel, back onto the goalkeeper’s backside and it spins into the net.

“So actually, it accidentally brushes off Konate’s hand, it doesn’t go directly into the goal, and it probably should have stood.

“Saying that, I don’t think Liverpool actually deserved a draw because they need to liven up.

“At Anfield, they have to be infinitely better than they were tonight and they will be because the crowd will go crazy. It wasn’t good enough tonight.”