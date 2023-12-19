McManaman explains Liverpool’s downfall in Man Utd stalemate as Klopp fails to ‘switch it up’

Steve McManaman has pinpointed what went wrong for Liverpool in Sunday’s goalless draw against Manchester United.

The Reds failed to break down a stubborn United defence, despite everyone and their dog predicting a comfortable home win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were uncharacteristically sloppy in the attacking third, with Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai struggling in particular.

Asked what he thinks went wrong for his former side, ex-Liverpool winger McManaman said their “intensity levels were good” but thinks they lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

“I think it was their creativity in the final third,” he told Betfred.

“I thought their intensity levels were good and their pressing was excellent, but I don’t believe they had any standout chances.

“They were battering down the middle a lot but they weren’t getting a lot down both wings and Mo Salah and Luis Díaz were both looking to cut inside at every opportunity.

MAILBOX: What did Van Dijk say that was so wrong? Liverpool copped it more than Man Utd…

“Sometimes when things aren’t working for you and you’re not having a lot of success, then you need to switch it up a little bit and they didn’t do that really.

“I thought that Manchester United’s defenders stood up really well. They look strong, defended very well and they deserve credit for that.

“Liverpool had all the possession, but after the week that Manchester United had and all the criticism they faced, to come to Anfield and get a clean sheet and a point is very good.

“Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, two players who have come in for a bit of criticism, alongside Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw were outstanding defensively.”

As touched on prior, the expectation was that Liverpool would roll their arch-rivals over.

McManaman is not convinced that this hurt the Reds going into the Premier League clash.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said when asked if the expectation affected the Reds’ performance. “I don’t believe that any of Liverpool’s players were expecting to go into the game and batter Manchester United.

“They would have known what Manchester United were going to do and I personally always believed it was going to be a tight match and that United would have been coming to Anfield looking for a 0-0.

“I did believe that Liverpool would have won the game however, but I wasn’t expecting them to win 4-0 or 5-0. I knew it was going to be a relatively low-key game.

“I never expected Manchester United to go head-to-head with Liverpool and attack, but I knew that they would come and sit, defend and try to leave Anfield with a result.

“hey were always going to do that considering their injury problems. It was obvious that they weren’t going to come and try and outgun Liverpool, especially with the starting eleven that they fielded.”

READ MORE: Everton huge climbers in latest PL mood rankings, but not even Anfield housery can save Man United