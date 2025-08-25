Scott McTominay is looking to help Napoli sign a Man Utd player.

Ex-Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay has called Rasmus Hojlund in order to persuade his former team-mate to join him at Napoli, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a poor season in the Premier League in 2024/25 with Ruben Amorim failing to improve on Erik ten Hag’s work the year before.

Amorim could only guide Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League with just four teams scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee came in for lots of criticism during the campaign and now the former is set to move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The Denmark international arrived from Atalanta in a deal worth a reported £72m in 2023 but his first two seasons at the club have not gone to plan.

Hojlund managed ten Premier League goals in his first season, seen as a good springboard for him to use going forward, but his tally of just four in 2024/25 has meant Man Utd are looking to offload him.

Benjamin Sesko’s arrival has knocked Hojlund down the pecking order and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the Denmark international wants to ‘feel total confidence’ in his next move amid interest from Napoli, RB Leipzig and AC Milan.

Romano wrote on X: “Rasmus Højlund and his camp have made clear to Napoli, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and all clubs interested that he prefers loan with obligation to buy.

“Højlund always wanted to stay at Man United…

“…but if he has to leave, want move to be guaranteed to feel total confidence.”

And now Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claims that former Man Utd midfielder McTominay has ‘called’ Hojlund ‘to convince him to accept a buy-out option’.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ‘looking to pull off the final transfer deal, and the Dane is getting ever closer’ with ‘McTominay’s phone call likely a decisive step toward a definitive yes for the former Atalanta player’.

Hojlund is ‘pushing for a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy’ with the report adding: ‘Manchester United has estimated this option at approximately €40 million plus €5 million for the loan. The salary issue remains to be resolved, with a gap still to be filled. Tomorrow could be a crucial day.’

Italian football pundit Robert Donadoni reckons Hojlund would perform well back in Serie A, he told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Every striker has important characteristics, but many don’t take into account how important the team’s work is to a striker’s performance.

“Hojlund seems to me to be the classic player who finishes off his teammates’ moves, with well-defined characteristics. He’s not the type to create chances himself, perhaps by setting off on his own and dribbling past opponents.”

Donadoni added: “He’s a young centre-forward who’s already had a taste of Serie A, and that’s a good thing.”