Manchester United have received an insufficient bid from Napoli for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, according to reports.

McTominay will be allowed to leave Man Utd in the summer transfer window if the club’s £30million valuation is met.

Galatasaray, Fulham, Everton and Napoli have all been linked with the 27-year-old, who joined the Red Devils when he was five.

Fulham were reportedly willing to spend £20m on the Scottish international but ended up being priced out of a move, instead signing Sander Berge from Burnley.

McTominay appeared off the bench for Erik ten Hag’s side in their Premier League opener against the Cottagers last Friday.

It is unclear how eager the player is to leave the Red Devils, while Ten Hag appears to be happy to keep him – mainly as an impact sub.

Napoli’s interest has accelerated this week, with reports in Italy suggesting that McTominay would like to play under former Chelsea and Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte in Italy.

Man Utd transfers: Napoli fail to meet McTominay asking price

The Naples club’s interest has turned into a formal bid, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a €25m (£21.2m) offer is ‘not enough to proceed’.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United have received €25m proposal from Napoli for Scott McTominay but still not enough to proceed. Man United always asked for fee in excess of €30m to sell McTominay.”

Another player who could leave is Jadon Sancho, who joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021 but has underwhelmed at Old Trafford.

Romano also provided an update on Sancho’s situation, with interest coming from Italian giants Juventus.

“It’s a 50/50 situation from what I’m hearing, there is still a good chance he stays at Manchester United, but the situation is still open,” the Italian journalist said.

“From what I’m hearing, for example, yesterday, the agents of Sancho were approached by Juventus.

“PSG spoke to the agents of the player at the end of July, beginning of August, but then never sent an official bid, or never approached Manchester United. So PSG are not pushing on this one.

“For Sancho, I think he’s still an open story, an open race. Let’s see what Juventus decide to do and let’s see if other clubs can jump into the race.

“But I think for Sancho, we have to be attentive till the end of the transfer window.”

Man Utd are back in Premier League action against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls smashed Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on matchday one, while the Red Devils edged past Fulham win a 1-0 victory.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw after getting his Brighton prediction horribly wrong last week.

“I predicted Brighton to lose at Everton and they won easily in the end. They like a left-field appointment and Fabian Hurzeler has made a really good start,” Sutton said.

“It’s always important to get that first win under your belt as a new manager to get that belief that your message is getting across.”

