Former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay is set to begin talks with Napoli over a new deal to keep him in Italy until 2023, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford for Napoli in a transfer worth £52m in the summer of 2024.

McTominay won the Scudetto in his first season at Napoli, who have won Serie A just four times, with the 29-year-old joining a short list of champions at the club, including Diego Maradona.

The midfielder contributed 12 goals and four assists in his first campaign in Serie A and he is currently on nine goals and three assists in all competitions this term.

There have been rumours that Man Utd are interested in bringing him back to Old Trafford with discussions ‘reignited’ in December about a potential return.

However, McTominay doesn’t seem interested with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport insisting that the former Man Utd midfielder ‘hopes to win more’ in the ‘blue jersey’ of Napoli.

The report adds: ‘For this reason, he and the club are ready to sit down to begin working on a contract renewal: his current one expires in two years, in the summer of 2028.’

His performances over the last couple of seasons have ‘already piqued the interest of many top clubs’ and Napoli ‘wants to try to secure him now, with a new agreement until 2030’.

The report continues: ‘His agents are expected in the city next month to get to the heart of a renewal that everyone, both club and fans, wants.’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville was accused by Jamie Carragher of “killing” McTominay while the Old Trafford academy graduate was still in Manchester.

Neville asked on an episode of The Overlap: “What’s happened to Scott McTominay? Have we made a massive mistake?”

Carragher said: “You’ve killed another Man United player, that’s what happened. Too much criticism, [saying] he’s not good enough.”

But Neville insisted: “I didn’t say he wasn’t good enough… Not me. I never thought they should have got rid of him.”

Speaking late last year, McTominay described his love for Naples: “The people of Naples are incredible, they’re so passionate, and everywhere you go, there are people who say ‘Forza Napoli’ and want to talk to you and have a conversation, and that inspires you every time you step onto the pitch because it’s important to them too.

“It’s different, it’s a totally different way of life—the way you eat, the way you live, and everything else. It gives you more mental strength. I’ve always lived very close to my mum, so I could go to her whenever I wanted.

“Now I live 1,500 miles away, so I can’t just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister, and my kids, so it’s different. In life, sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone, and I’ve always prided myself on that. I never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go anywhere and succeed and do well, why not? Who’s to stop me from doing that?”

