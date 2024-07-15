Snotty media hails ‘brave’ England as Harry Kane ‘show his true colours’

England were so, so brave – not ‘snowflakes’ at all. Meanwhile, Harry Kane really has revealed his true self.

Mixed messages

Kudos to Dave Kidd of The Sun for writing the truth about England and their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. He nailed it:

England had been poor throughout most of this Euros and they were thoroughly outplayed for the vast majority of the final. There may have been late heartbreak but this was not a case of glorious failure. Spain were a far superior football team for the past four weeks, England were a team living on moments.

It’s a shame that just doesn’t chime with The Sun‘s own Ingerlund, Ingerlund nah-nah tub-thumping for the Brexit generation.

The headline on that Kidd piece? ‘LION HEARTS’, which features on their football homepage just a few desktop inches above ‘HUGS FOR HEROES’.

That sure sounds like ‘glorious failure’…

Exit doh

To be fair to The Sun, at least they are giving prominence to those writers who were paid handsomely to go to Germany. Over at the Mirror, those poor sods have already made way for the Trends Writers.

England players and Gareth Southgate make immediate exit after Euro 2024 heartbreak

This ‘news story’ is that England’s players left their hotel room in Germany on Monday morning. After a Sunday night game. It’s neither an ‘immediate exit’ nor remotely noteworthy.

A genuine news story would have been the England team deciding to just stay in Germany for a few days, see the sights, catch a film…what the f***’s the rush?

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on England losing the Euro 2024 final: Southgate out, Kane abysmal, Rice poor, drop Walker

👉 One ‘terrified’ and ‘comical’ England player sums up the Southgate era

👉 England player ratings: Kane anonymous and still trophyless, Rice exposed, Pickford brilliant

England the Brave

Back to the glorious failure and there’s one man you can rely on to be sentimental and cloying in his coverage of England and that is the Daily Mail‘s Oliver Holt, a man who has previously described Gareth Southgate as ‘collegiate’ while wondering why Manchester United fans were really not interested in employing such a legend of ‘husbandry’.

This is how Holt begins. presumably through snotty tears:

When the final whistle went, his players fell to the turf in blank despair. Gareth Southgate put his hands on his hips for a moment to compose himself. Then he walked over to the dancing, bouncing group that had Spain coach Luis de la Fuente at its heart. Southgate found a way into the midst of this bundle of jumping joy that was not his, that will almost certainly never be his now with this England team, and found De la Fuente to shake his hand. The pair shared an embrace. Dignity is Southgate’s way. If, as seems likely, this was his last match in charge of the country he has managed for eight years and more than 100 games, then the fates saved the cruelest cut of all for his farewell.

Pretty sure the ‘cruellest cut’ was losing a final on penalties, Oliver. Not losing 2-1 in a game where you have 34% possession.

But England had looked as if they were about to summon yet another of the stirring escape acts that have become their trademark in this European Championship until substitute Mikel Oyarzabal stabbed home a late winner.

With respect…did they f***.

Between England equalising and Spain going ahead again, England had no attempts on goal and barely strung three passes together. The Spain winner was absolutely coming.

Some will pour scorn on Southgate and his brave players because they feel that England should be winning every tournament they take part in but the truth is that they played their part to the full in a thrilling second half and lost to a fine team.

Why are they ‘brave’? It’s just such a bizarre adjective to use. They were beaten by a better team; why is that ever described as ‘brave’?

(Indeed, elsewhere on the Mail, Chris Sutton bemoans that they ‘were not brave enough’.)

Only idiots believe that England should be winning every tournament, but many of us believe that they should play well for more than an hour in total across seven games.

Eviscerate them if you want in the midst of your disappointment but this is not a snowflake generation of England players. This is a granite generation. This is a generation that does not know how to give up.

Talk about playing to your audience. Why even use such a ludicrous word as ‘snowflake’? And genuinely, is there a single person with more than a passing interest in football who thinks this is a set of England players lacking heart or effort?

What they clearly do lack is a really very good tactician – preferably one with a front-foot attitude – and probably a bit of rest.

Shining through…

‘To show what someone’s real character is, especially when it is unpleasant.’

But sod dictionary definitions because Reach have hit upon a phrase they like. And when they hit upon a phrase they like, there’s just no stopping them. These headlines were all published within 12 hours:

‘Harry Kane shows true colours with Jude Bellingham moment after Euro 2024 final’ – football.london

‘Harry Kane shows true colours with Gareth Southgate remark after England lose to Spain’ – Daily Star.

‘Harry Kane shows true colours in Gareth Southgate message after England’s Euro 2024 final defeat’ – Manchester Evening News.

‘Harry Kane shows true colours in Gareth Southgate comment after Euro 2024 final heartbreak’ – Liverpool Echo.

And there we were thinking he was one of the good guys until he a) consoled Jude Bellingham and b) said they “wanted to win” for Gareth Southgate. We were hoodwinked.

Why oh why?

Because it was onside and yes. https://t.co/aEzYZEKy0R — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) July 14, 2024

Of course, the Telegraph are not so stupid as to actually believe that goal – checked by VAR as all goals are checked by VAR – was offside; they are just rather sadly in the business of chasing clicks from idiots.

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on England losing the Euro 2024 final: Southgate out, Kane abysmal, Rice poor, drop Walker

👉 One ‘terrified’ and ‘comical’ England player sums up the Southgate era

👉 England player ratings: Kane anonymous and still trophyless, Rice exposed, Pickford brilliant