The media is loving Big Ange instead of evil Mikel Arteta after 4-1 Chelsea defeat

Happy Christmas, Ange

You may have heard; Ange Postecoglou has somehow emerged from a 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea in which he lost two players to violence and two to injury as some kind of modern-day hero. What a man.

Postecoglou gives brilliant five-word answer when asked if Spurs will ever change tactics after 4-1 defeat to Chelsea

The Sun are in love. Let’s hear this ‘brilliant five-word answer’.

“It’s just who we are, mate. It’s just who we are. It’s who we’re going to be as long as I’m here. We go down to five men, mate, we’ll have a crack.”

Yep. That’s 33 words. We’re just surprised that only two of them are ‘mate’.

Over in the Mirror, ‘Ange Postecoglou doubles down on VAR stance with refreshingly honest admission’.

And what is this ‘refreshingly honest admission’? It turns out that the ‘refreshingly honest admission’ is that he had “no complaints” about any of the decisions made by the officials.

Could that be because there wasn’t a single controversial decision except perhaps the one that was made in favour of Spurs when Destiny Udogie was not sent off for his first mental tackle?

Are we now at the point where it is ‘refreshingly honest’ not to be a complete pr*ck?

Apparently so, with the Daily Star‘s top football headline on Tuesday morning being this belter:

ANGE-L OF THE NORTH LONDON: Spurs boss told he showed Arsenal’s Arteta how to act with ‘dignity and grace’ post-match

And who has he been ‘told’ by? Is it some people on social media? Of course it’s some people on social media. Ange-ls, the lot of them.

MailOnline are here with their own take; the only surprise is that nothing is CAPITALISED.

Mikel Arteta is slammed for behaving like a ‘petulant, over-entitled child’ as Ange Postecoglou’s classy interview has pundits and fans comparing the Arsenal and Tottenham managers

And who used the phrase ‘petulant, over-entitled child’? Handily, it was Mail man Oliver Holt himself.

Over in the Daily Telegraph, Postecoglou is a hero for a different reason (which ended in his team losing 4-1, in case you have forgotten):

Postecoglou showed Dier, Hojbjerg, who have lost their first-team places under him, and the rest of his players that he believes in them by sticking to his principles and not deeming them incapable of playing his brand of football – even when down to nine men. They will need that belief in the coming weeks and it may well be that a couple more defeats will result in more accusations of naivety, completely ignoring the fact that 58-year-old Postecoglou is managing in his fourth different country and was also in charge of the Australian national team.

It’s his fifth different country – somebody missed a spell in the Greek third division – but we’re not entirely sure how managing in one or 15 countries has any connection with naivety.

And he absolutely did not show Dier he ‘believed in him’; he just showed that he only plays one way and Dier had no choice but to play that way in his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Mediawatch has a lot of time for Postecoglou but this love-fest is ludicrous. It might not have been naive to play attacking football with nine men but it sure as sh*t was stubborn.

Why Tottenham emerged stronger from a 4-1 defeat: ‘It’s just who we are, mate’

Nice one, The Athletic, but we still think they would have been better off winning the game.

Opportunism of the day

‘Ange Postecoglou suffers first post-Celtic EPL loss at Tottenham as he reacts to Chelsea night of drama’ – Glasgow Live.

‘Ange Postecoglou issues classy response to VAR controversy after Mikel Arteta’s Newcastle meltdown’ – Newcastle Chronicle Live.

Age is nothing but a number

“Romero has gone five steps backwards today,” said Jamie O’Hara on talkSPORT. “He went out there with this mentality: ‘I’m going to hurt someone’. In big games, you’ve got to be a leader. You’ve played in a World Cup final. You’ve won the World Cup.

“You’ve got to be the calming influence in those big moments. It’s a young side. You’ve got Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven…

“You’ve got to be a leader. All he’s done is let those players down and he should be ashamed of that. He’s one of the oldest, where is the leadership?”

Pesky facts: Yves Bissouma is 27; Cristian Romero is 25.

Having a proper crack at it

What’s better than a cracked badge? A cracked badge incorporating the WhatsApp logo, of course.

Mediawatch has not had this many confusing feelings since we were 13. We want to be disgusted and yet we are oddly drawn to this monstrosity by The Sun.

It hardly seems important that their ‘exclusive’ that Jadon Sancho has been REMOVED from the first-team Manchester United WhatsApp group is a bit shoulder-shruggy (why would they not REMOVE him as he hasn’t played since August?); it’s all about that cracked badge. We can’t stop looking at it.