‘Round and around and around and around we go

Mediawatch does not deny that the latest reports surrounding Gareth Southgate are newsworthy. But as ever, the MailOnline‘s RANDOM CAPITALISATION really does drive that eternal point home that it would be far, far more surprising if the opposite was true:

Gareth Southgate will be asked to STAY on as England manager into his third World Cup by FA regardless of the Euro 2024 final result… but 53-year-old is keeping his thoughts secret

It has been a difficult tournament and the criticism of Southgate and England – constructive or otherwise – has not only been prevalent, it has been specifically referenced and challenged by the manager and his players for probably the first time ever.

But it would be utterly bizarre if the actual FA wanted Southgate to LEAVE after guiding them to a second consecutive European Championship final, having also reached World Cup semi and quarter finals in his four tournaments as manager. Of course they want him to sodding stay.

It’s a damn sight better than the Daily Star‘s literal front page imploring the world to ‘RUB PAWS OF PHIL FODEN CAT’. But it still isn’t particularly great.

Spain medication

In The Sun, Dave Kidd has written an enjoyable piece about how Ollie Watkins’ semi-final winner might have been ‘the most astonishing’ moment in English sport since 1966. It is great fun and an entirely valid argument.

But this, the penultimate paragraph, is nonsense:

‘There would be no logic in England defeating Spain, the best team in the tournament.’

Spain are certainly the favourites but so were England pre-tournament and they actually are quite good. Them winning might be a mild surprise at this stage but in no way would it defy ‘logic’.

Tickle me, Olmo

Things are ramping up ahead of Sunday’s final; Dani Olmo is in a fighting mood, if the MailOnline are to be believed. And they so often aren’t but we’ve come this far now so let’s crack on:

‘Spain star Dani Olmo aims a brutal dig at England talisman Jude Bellingham ahead of Euro 2024 final – as war of words begins ahead of Berlin showdown’

That is a brave and frankly weird thing to do just before a crucial game. Has he declared his undying love for Felix Zwayer? Or burned a Birmingham City shirt with 22 on the back?

More to the point, does he not know this will only motivate Bellingham? Especially when starting a ‘war of words’ with a ‘dig’ as ‘brutal’ as this…

“I am not afraid. Bellingham, like Morata in our national team, is a reference. Football passes through his boots. Through his, Foden’s, Saka’s, Kane’s… He is a player to be reckoned with, Bellingham is always in the thick of things. But we are not afraid of anyone.”

On second thoughts, we might as well rule Bellingham out of the final now on account of that sick burn.

Still waters

Not at all discouraged by the media’s forlorn attempts to pretend that Felix Zwayer was about to bring England crashing down in the semi-finals because of something Bellingham said ages ago, the MailOnline are back with something even more hilariously tenuous on the official for the final:

‘French referee Francois Letexier is handed England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain – and he’s already had a run-in with an English manager over an ‘inappropriate comment”

Mediawatch is struggling to understand how Letexier joking last December with then-Sunderland target Will Still that the standards of refereeing “will be better in England” is in any way even vaguely relevant to England playing a European Championship final against Spain but sure.

Not his first rodeo

Elsewhere on the same website is this…

‘Great preparation for Sunday? Footage emerges of England boss Gareth Southgate riding a rodeo bull ahead of Euro 2024 final against Spain – which promises to be a bumpy ride!’

The footage which has ’emerged ahead of Euro 2024 final’ is from last summer.

It is going to be a long couple of days until kick-off on Sunday.

THREE is the magic number

John Cross is right to praise Gareth Southgate for his substitutions and the way he has used this England squad. It has been a marked improved on many fronts.

But there are better ways to underline that than by saying: ‘Incredibly, only THREE outfield players – Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez and Adam Wharton – have yet to get on the pitch.’

That is pretty standard fare. Only four outfielders didn’t feature for England at the 2022 World Cup. It was three at Euro 2020. They all played at least a minute at the 2018 World Cup, which is the same for Spain at these Euros.

Hell, even at Euro 2016 only Ross Barkley and John Stones didn’t get a game, and they only played four games rather than seven. Does that mean Roy Hodgson was ‘getting it right. And proving others wrong’ all those years ago? Or does it just mean that pretty much every team uses most of the players they take to a tournament because obviously?

Statement signing

Manchester United are expected to sign Joshua Zirkzee in the coming days but as always, that gap between the deal being imminent and the club actually announcing it has created a void into which any old rubbish must be thrown for some residual clicks.

‘Rasmus Hojlund issues statement as Man Utd finalise transfer for striker Joshua Zirkzee’ is all the Daily Mirror website has to offer.

Now Hojlund has obviously not issued any sort of statement, for that would be a ludicrous thing for a footballer to do in response to their club signing a player in their position. What Hojlund has done, however, is post a picture of himself on Instagram, eating a tomahawk steak, with the caption.

‘This is how hungry I am for the season to start.’

There will be no further comment from Rasmus at this time.

In great Nik

‘Borussia Dortmund star looks unrecognisable after dramatic weight loss… following images of him appearing out of shape before the Champions League final’ – MailOnline.

No-one has ever looked more like Niklas Sule.

