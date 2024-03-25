The England flag shirt and Ben White controversies sadly continue but some are more concerned with pretending the world revolves around Liverpool.

A crock of old shirt

Mediawatch would desperately like to move on from the England flag shirt stuff but some people are making that really quite difficult.

Here is the MailOnline, whose opening paragraph headline to a cynical story reads:

Germany unveil new PINK kit for Euro 2024 which is said to represent ‘diversity’ in the country… but Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeness labels it as ‘nonsense’ with strip getting mixed reaction days after England shirt saga

Poppy Treadaway sounds like an almost parodically fictional author name in the circumstances but she does appear to actually exist and she writes the following:

Uli Hoeness, a 1974 World Cup winner and Bayern Munich icon, has dismissed critiques of the shirt as ‘nonsense,’ stating to German outlet Bild: “These are all things that are complete nonsense! “They can play best with a naked upper body and something painted on. These are trivial things. The important thing is what happens on the pitch. What they’re wearing is absolutely rubbish. You have to say that clearly.”

Those last two lines seem incongruous and likely poorly translated, as confirmed by every other outlet running with the quotes reporting Hoeness as actually saying: “I couldn’t care less about what they’re wearing.”

So Hoeness was very much labelling criticism of the kit rather than the kit itself as ‘nonsense’. Shame the exact opposite is stated in the headline. Definitely an innocent mistake. Shame it hasn’t been corrected in the many hours since it was published.

Tel me more

Oliver Brown of the Daily Telegraph also forlornly tries to keep that ball rolling, for it is he who writes with a presumably somehow straight face, quivering upper lip and no semblance of sarcasm:

El Tel: there was a man who knew a St George’s Cross when he saw one.

That’s quite enough of that.

The White stuff

A close second place in the ‘How is this an actual sentence someone has willingly committed to history and put their name to’ competition – which has had a remarkable week, it must be said, goes to Jeff Stelling for this line delivered to talkSPORT:

I have a bit of sympathy for people who play cards, but not Ben. What are you doing?

Not sure an international break has ever caused as many minds to be collectively lost as this one.

Chaos theory

After writing last week that an injury to Bukayo Saka left ‘Gareth Southgate’s plans in turmoil’, John Cross of the Daily Mirror is back offering a similarly restrained perspective on the loss of Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone from the squad to face Belgium on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate has been dealt fresh injury blows to throw his plans for Tuesday’s friendly with Belgium into chaos.

The headline instead says England’s plans are in ‘disarray’. Can preparation for a friendly be thrown into ‘chaos’, ‘disarray’ and ‘turmoil’?

Mediawatch does enjoy the idea that Southgate’s reaction to any element of ‘chaos’ in his life is to simply phone yet another English goalkeeper.

Xabi chic

Some Liverpool Echo headlines, much like those of their Reach brethren websites, are deliberately impossible to decipher. Others require only a brief thought to work out, and ‘Liverpool legend missing from Anfield match could be set for huge role in club’s future’ falls neatly into that second category.

It is quite obviously a lot of words dressed up as something to push the Xabi Alonso train along. But how noble of the Echo to ‘excuse’ the Spaniard for not turning up for a Liverpool Legends match at the weekend.

They note that ‘it would have been a surprise if he had returned’ and that is quite the understatement. The bloke is manager of Bayer Leverkusen and on the brink of an utterly astonishing achievement heading into the final months of the season. How nice of Liverpool not to demand he turns up to Anfield mid-campaign to play alongside Bjorn Tore Kvarme and Jay Spearing instead of preparing for cup quarter and semi-finals and a league run-in.

Such commitments are of course enough to excuse him from accepting a Legends call-up, but that will likely not be the only reason behind his absence.

It was absolutely, definitely, certainly, without a doubt the only reason behind his absence. Pretend all you like that ‘any Anfield return on this occasion would have been accompanied by mass speculation’ about Alonso replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager, and that the situation was thus deliberately avoided by Alonso not playing, but not everything is about Liverpool – even if you stick it top of the website in the hope of tricking some poor sods into thinking something might actually have happened.

Who will replace Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

It’s raining, MEN

Then there is the Manchester Evening News, whose top story after a weekend of talk about “expulsion” and other similarly strong FFP punishments is thus:

Man City Q&A LIVE – Title race latest, Kyle Walker injury, season ticket anger

Nothing to see here. Huge fan of ‘title race latest’, though. Can’t imagine there have really been many meaningful updates to be honest.

Ole!

Two results ensured Solskjaer permanently relocated to Manchester: beating Tottenham, thus seeing off the threat of Mauricio Pochettino. And that night in Paris. The latter defied belief. United were 0-2 down on aggregate at kick-off and deprived of 10 senior players through injury. Progression was secured via a contentious added-time penalty that enabled United to prevail through the now-scrapped away goals rule. Gary Neville asked Solskjaer where he would like his statue to be built. Budding technical director Rio Ferdinand urged United to “let him write whatever numbers” on a contract. Ferguson and Eric Cantona entered United’s dressing room in the Parc des Princes. Cantona, Ferguson and Solskjaer celebrate United’s last Champions League knockout win The giddiness was natural.

Indeed, Samuel Luckhurst. It’s just weird that omitted from that list of ‘natural giddiness’ was the time someone wrote in the Manchester Evening News that a picture of three men with clenched fists would have Liverpool panicking.

I’ve got the key, I’ve got the secret

‘Did Aurelien Tchouameni just let slip over Kylian Mbappe’s future? Real Madrid star appears to confirm striker’s Bernabeu move from PSG in interview with Dutch press’ – MailOnline.

What?!? Football’s best-kept secret is out.