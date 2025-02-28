Man Utd are clearly having a crash car season because of all these abysmal transfer ‘green lights’. And the truth is out on Erik ten Hag v Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gripe for the picking

It’s really very clever of the Daily Mirror website to stick a picture of Erik ten Hag during his recent first interview since leaving Man Utd on a story with this headline:

‘Erik ten Hag’s gripe with Cristiano Ronaldo finally revealed by ex-Man Utd coach’

It is designed specifically to make you think Ten Hag has opened up on their relationship and offered some genuine insight. It is also designed specifically to lull you into a false sense of security before hitting you with the reality that the ‘ex-Man Utd coach’ isn’t Ten Hag at all, but Benni sodding McCarthy.

And what of this ‘gripe’ that has been ‘finally revealed’? Well it turns out that Ten Hag wasn’t convinced a 37-year-old Ronaldo was conducive to a pressing game. Which a) was something the manager alluded to at the time, b) has been common knowledge for more than two years, and c) is something Benni McCarthy himself has already told the numerous bookmakers willing to throw money at him months ago.

Brown knows

It’s really very dense of the Daily Mirror website, however, to go with this headline:

‘Man Utd have already been given Cole Palmer green light amid shock Liverpool claim’

…when the ‘green light’ Man Utd have been issued was by Wes Brown saying “I would love to see him at United but he’d already cost a lot of money”.

The famously free-spending Sir Jim will be signing the deal off as we speak.

Saturday I’m running wild, and all the lights are changing red to green

The Manchester Evening News bring another ‘green light’ to the Old Trafford table – and this one even comes from a slightly more relevant party than Wes Brown, which we didn’t know was even possible.

Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has discussed the future of goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Now, the bar for a transfer ‘green light’ has already been set as low as ‘I would like Man Utd to sign this player but he is expensive’. So Garagarza has some way to go to even match that.

Fair play, he takes on the challenge:

“If an offer comes close to the clause, we won’t say no. But if it’s €8m, that would be a bad sale. In the summer, if a club meets the clause, then it’s done. But if it’s just below, we can discuss it.”

A club will definitely sanction the sale of a player if someone matches his release clause, while they would consider an offer that is close to said release clause.

If Man Utd really do these remarkably insignificant things as ‘green lights’ then it explains why they are such a car crash currently.

Echo chamber

Over at the Liverpool Echo, ‘Jurgen Klopp makes eerily accurate Liverpool prediction in new documentary’.

What is this documentary-worthy ‘eerily accurate Liverpool prediction’? Did he say Mo Salah was quite good? Or that Darwin Nunez is quite bad? Or that Johnny Heitinga would have a perfect record as manager?

Not quite.

“I am, in this moment, relatively sure that I will not work as a manager anymore. I’ve left my office for the final time. I will be fine and more importantly, the club as well. Because you saw the team now, that is a bunch of really good people and they will be fine. Or even more. “And now somebody will come in full of dreams, full of energy and full of new ideas – rightly so – and will lead the club into that brand new future. That is great.”

He essentially said the trophy-winning team he left in third place would be okay without him.

‘Klopp’s prediction has so far proven accurate as Slot’s Reds find themselves 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 10 games to go, while gearing up for a Carabao Cup final on March 16 against Newcastle and a last-16 Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain next week.’

Klopp’s prediction was basically that they would appoint a manager to replace him. Which was, in all fairness, entirely accurate. But it would only really have been eerie if he had said at some point last season that his replacement would have them 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 10 games to go, in a Carabao Cup final and the Champions League knockouts by late February.

Masters of the universe

Dear reader, would you care to accompany Mediawatch on this short journey through a Sun website story which gains sentience and soon realises the futility of its own existence? No? Absolutely fair enough. We’ve done this bit now so we’ll just leave it here anyway.

‘Prem chief offers huge update on Man City’s 130 financial rule breach charges’ is a big old headline. Strong start. Here we go.

‘PREMIER LEAGUE chief executive Richard Masters has issued an update on Manchester City’s 130 Financial Fair Play charges’ is an immediately concerning opening paragraph. This is no longer ‘huge’ once our click has been banked.

And then by the seventh paragraph – alarming in itself that it takes so long for this ‘huge’ update to be revealed – comes this:

‘But Prem chief Masters has given a brief update on the process on Thursday – suggesting the panel needs to be “given time”.’

It is a wonderful downgrade in remarkably quick fashion. But that is how you dress up “the disciplinary panel needs to be given time to come to their decision” as anything other than incredibly boring.

Silence is golden

How, at no stage in the publication or editing process, did it not dawn on anyone at The Sun website that this headline, while inevitably awful, also just makes no sense?

‘Someone’s had a talking to’ – Alejandro Garnacho breaks silence hours after cryptic post following Man Utd subsitution’

Even leaving aside the typo, the idea of silence-breaking taking place ‘hours after’ last presumably breaking silence is just nonsense.

