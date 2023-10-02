Real cost of Liverpool VAR farce revealed as ‘furious’ Neville slams one fan

Liverpool had no choice but to have two players sent off and five others – including one coach – booked against Spurs. They were ‘backed into a corner’.

F*** it, it’s fine

The Liverpool Echo is disappointingly fairly reasonable when it comes to its coverage of VAR’s Big Day Out at Tottenham on Saturday. They generally get the balance just right between righteous indignation and quiet but ultimately futile anger.

It turns out they aren’t ‘unstoppable’, by the way. All it took was one incorrectly disallowed goal, two debatable red cards and a stoppage-time own goal to put them down. So nothing too drastic.

But the prospect of a potential £25,000 disciplinary fine being handed down by the FA for having two players sent off and four others booked, as well as a yellow card being handed to assistant manager Peter Krawietz, is enough to prompt a little bit of silliness.

It is now up to the FA to decide if they will officially take action or not. Yet when you consider that the majority of the club’s cards were only a result of the way the game unfolded after officiating errors, it remains to be seen if they will actually hold Liverpool to account or take into consideration the mistakes that backed the Reds into such a corner in the first place.

There is sympathy for Liverpool in the circumstances but also what happened does not just excuse everything they did thereafter. The Jones red and the first yellow for Diogo Jota were certainly harsh yet that leaves six other cards that were issued to Liverpool and cannot simply be explained away as them being ‘backed into such a corner in the first place’ by one dodgy red and offside call.

The joys of six-fold

The real cost of Darren England’s mistake is also laid bare by the MailOnline with this:

Fan fumes after missing out on £9,500 payout from six-fold accumulator because of VAR’s incorrect decision to rule out Luis Diaz’s opener for Liverpool against Tottenham

It undoubtedly makes for an eye-catching story. VAR is even costing the honest paying fan now so something must be done.

But also, the entire premise of this relies on believing that everything that proceeded to happen after Diaz’s goal was ruled out would still have happened if it counted. The ‘accumulator’/bet builder in question was for Diaz, Heung-min Son and Cody Gakpo to score, with Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister being booked.

It would have been one thing if Diaz scored in the last minute and it was ruled out. But literally every other event in that sequence occurred after the Diaz goal. So to suggest the mistake led to a fan losing his bet requires us to believe the game would have played out the exact same way regardless, which is obviously utter nonsense.

As noted in a particularly prescient 16 Conclusions on the game:

We’re going to end, if we may, with a no doubt useless plea for football fans to please obtain some basic grasp of the linear concept of time. This isn’t even for you; we know the handsome and intelligent F365 reader needs no help here, this is more catharsis for ourselves. You can’t simply add Luis Diaz’s goal retrospectively and call it a 2-2 draw. Your bet builder with Luis Diaz and Son Heung-min and Cody Gakpo all scoring wasn’t let down by that one bad decision. In the alternative universe where Diaz’s goal stands Spurs might even go on to win more convincingly. We just don’t know. The game that played out in the alternative timeline where a man whose job it is to look at a screen and notice footballers looks at a screen and notices Cristian Romero and his enormous outstretched leg. That match no longer exists, at least not in our world. It is gone. It never was. It was never to be.

So no, there was no fan who missed out on a payout because of that one mistake. There is plenty of legitimate, justifiable anger surrounding VAR and referee decisions currently, without having to pretend that is part of it.

Neville’s advocate

‘Gary Neville furiously hits back after slamming Liverpool’s mistake on VAR “f*** up”‘ is a whole chunk of words masquerading as a Daily Mirror website headline. It requires a couple of reads back just to make complete sense of it, as is the way nowadays.

But the idea of Neville ‘furiously hitting back’ at anything is intriguing because Mediawatch saw his reaction online and after the game and can recall no such moment. Please enlighten us.

They handily include the offending and presumably offensive tweet in question, in which Neville ‘immediately hit at one critic in particular’. Parental advisory here: this is not for the faint-hearted.

What would you like mate? It’s a f@@k up! We’ve all done it https://t.co/NIInL5lw2L — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 1, 2023

Hell hath no fury like Gary Neville censoring himself.

Jot it down

What does The Sun website make of all this? That’s the question everyone no-one is asking:

Liverpool star Diogo Jota’s Wag brands Tottenham clash ‘rigged’ and rages at ‘clown’ VAR officials

His wife and girlfriend have reacted? Wow. Time to scour her Instagram and post the story with a composite picture of Jota being sent off and his Wag (his wife, Rute Cardoso) posing in a bikini.

Post-truth

‘Lucky against Liverpool? No – Ange Postecoglou is a clever Spurs manager,’ is a fun Daily Telegraph headline to Matt Law’s opinion piece.

Can’t both of those things be true? It feels like both of those things are true.

Good managers are generally also lucky managers and yet anyone who thinks Ange Postecoglou’s impressive start to life as Tottenham Hotspur head coach has been propelled by good fortune might want to think again.

Mediawatch has thought again and yep, it still feels like Postecoglou was lucky against Liverpool and is a clever Spurs manager. It’s not as if that is a problem or an insult. As you yourself say, good managers are generally also lucky managers. And that’s fine.

But no, Law points out that injuries to Brennan Johnson, Ivan Perisic and Rodrigo Bentancur, among other factors, means Postecoglou is not lucky. He just so happens to have £60m players in reserve like Richarlison, or brilliant midfielders discarded by previous managers in Yves Bissouma.

You know what? ‘The very fact that Postecoglou is the first Spurs head coach in the past 10 years who does not have the benefit of working with Harry Kane gives the Australian a good argument that he is in fact the unluckiest of the club’s past six permanent coaches.’

Oh yes. This is still all about Harry Kane. Postecoglou was deeply unfortunate to receive about £100m for him in a sale which allowed him to make a properly fresh start as manager.

Postecoglou has been brilliant so far. He was also lucky against Liverpool. Unless his bet builder included Diaz scoring.

Ode to joy

‘Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told he has found his Erling Haaland after Bournemouth win’ – Daily Mirror website.

It’s Martin Odegaard. Don’t ask. Probably something about being Norwegian.