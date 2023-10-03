Ten Hag ‘risks’ Klopp fury with Liverpool comments after binning Ronaldo for ‘criticising’ Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he has ‘trust’ in referees so obviously Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be absolutely furious with him.

Chelsea smile

‘MAURICIO POCHETTINO was hired for nights like this’ – Charlie Wyett, The Sun.

Nights like beating Fulham 2-0? Really? Frank Lampard won his only game as a Chelsea manager at Craven Cottage. Does Todd Boehly not realise he could saved himself all the hassle if this was all he wanted?

Flag reel

Whether or not you agree with the official statement Liverpool offered on the VAR situation – there has yet to be a consensus on if this qualifies as a mere ‘blunder’ or a ‘farce’, or perhaps even a ‘crisis’ – it has at least filled the gaping void between the event itself and the release of the audio, which will thankfully solve all of this and make everyone incredibly happy again.

For some people, Liverpool’s comments on ‘sporting integrity’ in particular were absurd. But Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror is among those who hope it can help bring about reform.

‘But away from the tedious whataboutery that the statement has spawned, there is a chance that a club acting in this way and demanding answers could introduce change, with two fairly simple steps available to be put in place pretty quickly,’ he writes of this noble crusade to help improve the sport for everyone.

‘The first is obvious. The semi-automated offside system worked well at the World Cup and continues to work well in the Champions League. It surely wouldn’t take much effort to bring it into the Premier League fairly swiftly. ‘Presumably that wouldn’t be dozing off when analysing what was, at its base level, a terrible decision from the on-field assistant referee, and then the humans could act in due course.’

There is undoubted sympathy for Liverpool, but declaring a marginal offside call incorrectly flagged by the linesman to be ‘at its base level, a terrible decision from the on-field assistant referee’ is ridiculous.

Luis Diaz was onside, but Cristian Romero was hardly miles behind him. And they were quite wide apart, making it even tougher to deduce who was further ahead while trying to see when the pass was played. Assistant referee Adrian Holmes got a borderline call wrong in real-time. Branding situations like that as ‘a terrible decision’ from the officials is at least part of the reason VAR actually came about in the first place.

MAILBOX: Liverpool are fighting the good fight for all of society. We should all get behind them…

Anger management

The only issue with the story is that it just doesn’t have enough scope for Manchester United clicks. But the Daily Mirror website is not daft enough to let something that simple stop them.

‘Erik ten Hag risks angering Jurgen Klopp with verdict on Liverpool VAR controversy,’ is a juicy headline that ticks the clear and obvious boxes. And Mediawatch can wait no longer: let’s take a look at precisely what Ten Hag said which will infuriate the Liverpool manager:

I don’t give comments often on refereeing because they do what they need to do. The standards need to be high. You can expect, the fans can, a high standard, so it should be because it’s the Premier League. I’m sure they do what they can. I trust them.

Oh lord. Someone please make sure Klopp is sat down when he reads such inflammatory comments.

Zlat’s entertainment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been talking, which invariably means something incredibly indulgent and probably wrong has been said. The Sun have the exclusive:

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is worried Erik ten Hag doesn’t have the experience to handle Manchester United’s big egos.

And there it is. To the next paragraph we go:

Red Devils boss Ten Hag has binned Cristiano Ronaldo…

Sure sounds like he handled the biggest Manchester United ego there has ever been.

But Neil Custis, for it is he, seems to have his wires crossed over how the situation with the Portuguese unfolded.

Ten Hag has taken a hardline approach with his squad and axed Ronaldo for criticising the club before ditching keeper De Gea at the end of last season.

Suggesting he ‘axed Ronaldo for criticising the club’ is an incredibly simplistic way of looking at it. Ronaldo’s effectiveness had waned to the extent that he scored a single goal in his last 11 Premier League games. He then petulantly refused to come on as a substitute in a game against Spurs. And then he spoke to Piers Morgan. All unforgivable, irredeemable actions at a supposedly elite club.

Ronaldo was being pushed out long before he started ‘criticising the club’. Hell, he only started criticising the club because he was being pushed out – and by a manager who does not know how to handle big egos, no less.

Raphael ticket

Custis has been busy, with The Sun‘s grafter also previewing Manchester United’s home return to the Champions League.

And he and they are back with a bang:

RAPHAEL VARANE told a packed press conference that Manchester United had enough quality to be the best team in Europe. The silence around the room was deafening.

What did Custis expect? Everyone to burst out laughing at a former world champion and four-time Champions League winner offering a predictable answer to a daft question? A press conference full of journalists is perhaps the easiest imaginable crowd to entertain – if Varane had answered someone’s phone first before saying that then Custis and friends would still be laughing now – but what utter nonsense.

Also, he didn’t technically say Manchester United ‘had enough quality to be the best team in Europe’. He answered a question about whether they could win the Champions League. And those two things are not necessarily one and the same, unless you believe Chelsea (2012), Liverpool (2005), Porto (2004) and numerous other winners really did represent the continent’s apex at the time.

But what else could he say when asked if Erik ten Hag’s squad was good enough to lift the biggest prize in club football?

Well exactly. So stop playing silly beggars.

Handily enough, that particular part of the press conference can be seen here:

🗣️ “I think the quality is in the squad. We have a team with quality and good mentality.” Raphaël Varane believes Manchester United are good enough to win the UEFA Champions League this season. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZdnADMsNwx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 2, 2023

What a shame that nothing Varane said after his initial answer can actually be heard, so ‘deafening’ was the silence in the nanosecond before he continued to speak.

Left at the Altay

‘Erik ten Hag explains why overlooked Man Utd summer signing has not yet made debut’ – Daily Mirror website.

It is a real mystery as to why Manchester United’s second-choice keeper Altay Bayindir has thus far been Manchester United’s second-choice keeper.