What Bellingham REALLY called Greenwood finally revealed as Ten Hag ‘wields the axe’ at Man Utd

What did Jude Bellingham REALLY say to Mason Greenwood?

An ‘expert’ has been called in to finally reveal what Jude Bellingham REALLY said to on-loan Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood. And you will not believe it.

Missed and fog

Man Utd tried their darnedest to rescue deadline day without conducting any actual transfer business of significance, playing out a thrilling victory over Wolves at Molineux as the window closed as quietly as possible.

Some lucky sods were sent to report on the game rather than having to pretend anything was happening on live blog duty, with Tom Collomosse representing the Daily Mail.

It is for that outlet that he ‘takes a look at some of things you may have missed’ in a game which, to remind you, dear reader, ended 4-3 with seven different goalscorers and numerous abundant talking points, many of which obviously involve one of the biggest clubs in the world: Gary O’Neil’s hosts.

After a gentle start in which we are told that three Wolves forwards have more goal contributions than Marcus Rashford this season, before the revelation comes that Wolves fans do not like West Brom, we get to the good stuff:

’21 shots for United, who squandered several chances. Bruno Fernandes had the most attempts, with five. Casemiro had four.’

Did anyone miss either Man Utd or Bruno Fernandes in particular having a lot of shots? Mediawatch noticed pretty much every journalist reporting on the game trying and failing to seamlessly crowbar in a reference to Marcus Rashford and ‘shots’ – do you get it? Do you?! – but that little gem did not pass us by somehow. Next.

‘United focus on loan deals’

To be fair, while watching Wolves v Man Utd it was easy to ‘miss’ the latter team sending Sonny Aljofree, Sam Mather, Sam Murray and Tom Wooster out on loan on the same day, following a series of similar deals across the previous month.

Let’s have the last of these five ‘things you may have missed’ before moving on quickly and merrily with all our days, shall we?

‘One fan asking about a half-and-half scarf outside the ground was aghast to be quoted £15.’

And that’s quite enough of that, thank you.

Bruno Fernandes took a lot of shots? This cannot be!

Kiss my axe

On a similar note, the Daily Mirror website goes with a bit of an Old Trafford transfer round-up with this:

‘Erik ten Hag wields the axe as 13 players leave Man Utd during January transfer window’

A grand total of two players – Mateo Mejia, Isak Hansen-Aaroen and their zero Man Utd career first-team appearances – left the club permanently. The rest were six-month loans.

Never before has an axe been wielded so unthreateningly.

Off the record

‘Rasmus Hojlund breaks long-standing Cristiano Ronaldo record as Man Utd star nets at Wolves’ – The Sun website.

Do you reckon Ronaldo kept his ‘Youngest Man Utd Player To Both Score And Assist In Consecutive Premier League Games’ award next to his Ballons d’Or and numerous other assorted medals and trophies?

Stop calling things records that aren’t proper records.

Main man

Writes Gary Stonehouse in The Sun:

‘That was the England youth star’s first goal for the club that he has supported since childhood’

Justice for Kobbie Mainoo’s goal against Newport in the FA Cup literally four days prior.

Lead astray

‘The old frailties still linger, though, and United cannot keep on giving up leads like this if they are going to salvage anything from this strangest of seasons’ – Chris Wheeler, Daily Mail.

That is precisely the way Man Utd can give up leads if they are going to salvage anything from this strangest of seasons, to be fair, considering they won.

Jude, jury and executioner

The other big takeaway from Thursday’s action involved two Englishmen playing in La Liga; you might have heard what Jude Bellingham seemed to say to Mason Greenwood.

It is, of course, conjecture based on a very brief snapshot of a video in which Bellingham does indeed appear to voice one particular word after tackling Greenwood, complete with a Brummie accent.

But fear not, because the MailOnline have put ‘expert witness and forensic lip-reader Jeremy Freeman’ exclusively on the case to reveal ‘what Jude Bellingham REALLY said to Mason Greenwood, with a ‘quite certain’ conclusion, as Getafe report Real Madrid superstar for shocking insult’. And it is top of their football homepage, no less.

After six paragraphs of absolutely definitely necessary exposition, finally they can reveal what Bellingham REALLY said to Greenwood.

“After carefully analysing the clip, I am 97 per cent confident that the spoken word is ‘rapist,’ particularly when considering the context in which it was used.”

So what Bellingham REALLY said to Greenwood was… exactly what everyone already thought Bellingham REALLY said to Greenwood. And an ‘expert’ was definitely needed to corroborate all but three per cent of that.

Ring my Bell

And of course that all means that websites like the Daily Express – ‘Lip-reader reveals what Jude Bellingham ‘really said’ to Mason Greenwood’ – must hastily mine all the clicks they can from an interesting story despite this apparent update moving precisely nothing along whatsoever.

The Art of the deals

One might have assumed that Arsenal had a quiet transfer deadline day but the Daily Mirror website is here to correct us all.

‘Arsenal given extra time to complete final winter transfer after English window closes,’ reads one headline, which offers a handy listen in how to get views on a story about Cedric Soares generating interest from Turkish clubs, their transfer deadline coming on February 9.

‘Arsenal complete deadline day transfer to cement Mikel Arteta U-turn on midfielder,’ reads another, this one a masterclass in getting hits on Bradley Ibrahim joining Hertha Berlin.

No career appearances for Arsenal, obviously. But he has made a handful of matchday squads as an unused substitute and has subsequently spent some time training with the first team, said ‘U-turn’ being that he clearly ‘didn’t quite do enough to convince Arteta’ he was worth a proper shot.

That’s not what a U-turn is at all but you have your click.

Arise

‘Nottingham Forest defender Serge Aurier’s proposed move to Galatasaray is OFF due to an issue with payment terms… but the Turkish transfer window is still open for another week’ – MailOnline.

So it isn’t OFF whatsoever then?