Arsenal will pursue Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino after completing the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly closing in on the signing of Bologna defender Calafiori for an initial £38million.

The Italian international helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season and impressed for his country at Euro 2024.

The Gunners’ business will be far from done with Calafiori as Arteta reportedly targets a new midfielder and attacker.

There are also expected to be several outgoings at Arsenal amidst interest in Hale End graduates Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, while Aaron Ramsdale could also leave.

Sociedad star Merino is believed to be a top target, with his club and Spain team-mate Martin Zubimendi also linked.

Zubimendi is believed to be very happy where he is and has a £51m release clause. Merino, meanwhile, is out of contract next year and open to a summer transfer.

Arsenal are not the only club interested in signing the ex-Newcastle United midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal ‘will focus all efforts’ on Spain star after signing Calafiori

However, reports in Spain suggest Merino is not convinced by Atletico’s project and Barcelona are currently working on other priorities, starting with Arsenal-linked Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Dani Olmo is a higher priority than Merino as well, leaving Arsenal in a strong position to land Merino this summer.

When the Calafiori deal is confirmed, Arsenal ‘will focus all of their efforts’ on signing the 28-year-old after Arteta ‘seduced’ him over the phone last month.

Merino will cost ‘around 25-30 million euros’ (£21-25m) and Arteta ‘sees no problem’ with Sociedad’s asking price and director of football Edu Gaspar is expected ‘to approach the player’ when Calafiori is signed.

Meanwhile, a report from CaughtOffside journalist Matteo Moretto states that Merino will not sign a new contract at Sociedad but is eager for the La Liga club to receive a good fee this summer.

The report says:

Spain and Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino wants to think carefully about which path to take. He has decided not to renew with La Real, but he also wants Real to win from his transfer. He feels that he needs to try a new project both from a personal and professional point of view. At the moment, the team that have been most insistent in trying to bring in Merino are Atletico Madrid, who are trying to include Merino in a deal that has already been done for Robin Le Normand for around €30m with Real Sociedad. Barcelona are currently focused on Nico Williams, and Arsenal have made some calls, some enquiries, but there are no official offers yet for Merino as of yet.

