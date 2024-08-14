Arsenal transfers: ‘First offer’ for Spain star ‘rejected’ as club ‘hold out for £30m’

Real Sociedad have rejected an opening offer from Arsenal for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, according to reports.

Merino has emerged as the Gunners’ top transfer target after securing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori for an initial £38million.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next year and Real Sociedad are believed to be open to selling this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi cast doubt over Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of Merino, with Sociedad very reluctant to lose both players in the same window.

However, Zubimendi has reportedly rejected the Reds, leaving Arsenal in a strong position to land Merino before the transfer deadline.

There has been talk of a £20m bid being acceptable, however, a fresh report states that Arsenal have had an offer worth ‘just over €30m’ (£25.7m) ‘rejected’.

According to the Independent, the Gunners’ ‘first offer’ fell short of Sociedad’s expectations with the Spanish outfit ‘holding firm’.

It is claimed that ‘talks are continuing’ with Sociedad ‘holding out for €35m (£29.9m)’ after ‘initially asking for over €40m’ (£34m).

The La Liga side are proving to be difficult to negotiate with and the expectation is that talks will ‘go to the end of the transfer window’.

They are reluctant to lose several important players this summer, with Robin Le Normand moving to Atletico Madrid and interest in Zubimendi and Merino intensifying.

Arsenal are said to be keen on paying for Merino ‘over three years’, which Sociedad want the majority of the transfer up front, showing that there is still a lot of work to be done.

The Gunners are at least boosted by the fact that Merino ‘is intent on the move’ as Arteta ‘plans different ways that he can use the Spanish international’.

The report adds that the Premier League side are also in the market for a wide forward and have interest in Merino’s Spain team-mate Nico Williams.

A deal to sign Williams is ‘seen as virtually impossible due to the winger’s desire to stay in Spain’, with Barcelona also said to be keen.

More player sales are expected with Emile Smith Rowe being Arsenal’s only major departure in the summer transfer window.

There were talks between Marseille and the Gunners over a deal to send Eddie Nketiah to France, but Arsenal’s asking price was too high and the Ligue 1 side have now signed Elye Wahi from RC Lens.

