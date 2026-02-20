Paul Merson has urged Mikel Arteta to drop one Arsenal star after a “worst ever” performance vs Wolves and made his prediction for the North London derby.

The Gunners gave up a two-goal lead against rock bottom Wolves on Wednesday in a huge blow to their Premier League title chances having been held 1-1 by Brentford last week.

It means the title is now in the hands of rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Newcastle to the Etihad on Sunday night ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

It will be caretaker Spurs manager Igor Tudor’s first game in charge after he replaced Thomas Frank at the helm last week as the Croatian boss looks to lift his new side away from relegation peril. They currently sit just five points above the relegation zone.

He has the opportunity to very quickly become a hero in the eyes of the Spurs fans, as victory over Arsenal would not only be a huge step towards survival for them but also significantly dent the title aspirations of their fiercest rivals.

Merson still expects Arsenal to get the job done, but believes Arteta should drop a “hot and cold” player for the clash.

“I’m sitting here and I don’t know what happens in this game,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “I thought I’d never say that, but it is what it is.

“It was one of Arsenal’s worst ever games against Wolves. There were no patterns of play and they never looked like their usual self.

“Tottenham have a new manager and it’s basically a free swing for them in the derby now. If Tottenham lose, no one cares. The pressure is on Arsenal and if Newcastle lose to City, it just adds to it.

“I find it strange that Eberechi Eze did not start as the no.10 against Wolves. He was brought in to do that. Then why did he not start the game?

“Mikel Arteta used Bukayo Saka as a No.10 instead. He’s not suited to play there because he’s a proper winger.

“Noni Madueke also started against Wolves and he’s very hot and cold. He will do something amazing and the next thing he does would make you go, ‘why did he do that?’

“Madueke is very direct but he has to mix it up. You can’t be direct all the time. He has still done better than what I expected this season though.

“I won’t be surprised if Saka goes to the wing and Eze comes on for Madueke in this game. For me, Eze has to play as the No.10 against Spurs. He’s good in tight spaces and is better than Saka in that role.

“I’m expecting Arsenal to win and will go 1-0 but I won’t be shocked if they failed to either. It just seems like they can’t open teams up anymore.”

On the Premier League title race, Merson added: “It’s in Manchester City’s hands now. If they win every game from now, they win the league title.

“Three weeks ago, you could have never thought it would be this way. It’s quite unbelievable how Arsenal have slipped up.

“If Arsenal beat Tottenham and Newcastle win at the Etihad, it will change. But I can’t see that happening.

“The way everything is playing out in front of us, it’s not looking good for Arsenal. Imagine leading 2-0 and then conceding a draw against Wolves, that is worrying.

“Arsenal did not deserve to win that game if I’m being honest. The only consolation for Arsenal is the fact that Newcastle basically settled the tie against Qarabag with an emphatic win.

“It means that Eddie Howe can play his strongest team against Manchester City this weekend. Even then, I don’t think Newcastle have a chance though.”